by Judy Hamontre,
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Winds have been blowing strong for many weeks in Chaffee County, gusting strong enough to knock a person down.
It made me wonder what effect it was having on our dogs as they played in backyards, ran free in dog parks and walked and hiked with us.
I began to research looking for answers.
First of all I learned that many dogs love the wind. They become more playful and boisterous. I was reminded of how many dogs love to go for car rides with their heads out the windows and the wind blowing a myriad of wonderful smells into their noses.
The same thing can happen when dogs are outdoors playing and running. High winds send unfamiliar scents to them making them curious and wanting to explore.
I was relieved to learn that there have been very few reports of a strong gust blowing a small dog away.
Of course, no dog nor human should be out when strong winds are blowing about debris. Here that could include tumbleweeds.
Walking your dog on dirt paths and roads or on sandy beaches can blast him with dirt or sand which can cause eye irritation and inflammation.
Some places even outlaw walking dogs on beaches in strong wind conditions. Remember dogs are closer to the ground than we are.
In the winter, wind can quickly lower already cold temperatures.
Then time outside needs to be limited and smaller dogs like my miniature schnauzer need to wear coats.
If it is also wet outside, even more precautions need to be taken, including getting your pet dry and warm as soon as you come inside.
Not all dogs like the wind. Sudden gusts of wind and pressure drops agitate some dogs. Their hearing is more sensitive than ours as is their sensitivity to barometric pressure changes.
You know your pup is stressed by weather if he begins to pant excessively, growl, bark or whine and pace.
He is really upset if you can see the whites of his eyes, he tucks his ears or tail and his hackles rise.
If you are outside and your dog displays any of these symptoms, get him inside as soon as possible.
Provide him a quiet, safe and warm place to “hide” until the wind and bad weather die down.
Stay calm and do not overreact. Our furry friends pick up on our emotions.
If you react negatively to strong winds and bad weather, so might your dog.
Also consider your dog’s age and health. It takes extra energy to walk uphill against the wind which may be too much for an older dog or one with heart or respiratory issues.
As with most environmental situations, you need to know your dog and his body language to decide what he does and does not like when those Colorado winds gust up high.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.