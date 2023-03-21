Spring arrived Monday and with it the dream of balmy, warmer days, later sunsets and the time to eat quick meals so we can spend more time outside in the fresh air.
Keeping in mind the number of requests I receive for simple recipes, I pulled together this tasty collection for your culinary perusal. Although simple, none of these recipes lacks flavor.
Sweet and Sour
Meatballs
Sweet and Sour Meatballs is the ultimate cheat because you can use thawed frozen meatballs from the store if you don’t have time or want to make your own. A fruit salad makes a tasty side for this dish.
Ingredients:
1 20-ounce can unsweetened pineapple chunks
1 12-ounce package frozen meatballs, thawed, if not making your own
1 large green bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup cold water
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
Hot cooked rice
Green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish
Prep:
Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Add enough water to the juice to make 1 cup of liquid. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook meatballs, green pepper and juice mixture until heated through.
In a small bowl, stir cornstarch, cold water, vinegar and soy sauce until smooth. Add brown sugar and reserved pineapple to the pan. Stir in the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, cooking and stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve over rice and top with green onion slices.
Garlic-Lime Salmon
Garlic-Lime Salmon is so easy to prepare and goes well with a side of asparagus and some couscous.
Ingredients:
½ cup canola oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 small garlic clove, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 salmon fillets, about 1½ pounds each
Prep:
Preheat broiler. In a small bowl, mix oil, onion, lime zest, lime juice and garlic. Salt and pepper the salmon and place fillets on a broiler pan, skin side down. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat just until fish begins to flake easily with a fork, 15-20 minutes. Brush frequently with lime mixture during the final 5 minutes of cooking.
Thai Chicken Salad
Thai Chicken Salad, known as Larb Gai, is one of those dishes packed with flavor and full of healthy ingredients. If you’re not a fan of heat, consider reducing the fresh chilies to one or omitting them entirely. Same for the sriracha sauce, although I would use some for flavor.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground chicken
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 shallots, thinly sliced
2 red or green fresh chilies, seeded and chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 or 2 teaspoons sriracha chili sauce
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons fresh mint, minced
Hot, cooked sticky rice
Lettuce leaves
Prep:
In a large skillet, cook chicken over medium heat until no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes, breaking it into crumbles with a spatula or spoon; drain and remove chicken. In the same pan, heat oil over medium heat. When shimmering, add shallots and chilies and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in cooked chicken, lime juice, fish sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar and sriracha sauce. Cook and stir until heated through, about 4 minutes. Stir in cilantro and mint. Serve with rice in lettuce leaves shaped like small bowls.
Caribbean Shrimp
and Rice Bowls
Caribbean Shrimp and Rice Bowls are hard to beat and special enough to serve guests.
Ingredients:
¼ teaspoon salt
1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 8-ounce can unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained
1 medium mango, peeled and cubed
½ cup salsa
1 8-ounce package ready-to-serve brown rice
1 pound uncooked shrimp, 31-40 count, peeled and deveined
1½ teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Lime wedges, for garnish
Prep:
In a small saucepan, combine salt, beans, pineapple, mango and salsa. Heat through, stirring occasionally. Prepare rice according to package directions.
Toss shrimp with jerk seasoning in a zip-close bag and let sit for about 15 minutes. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shrimp and cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp turn pink, about 3 minutes.
Divide rice and bean mixture among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp and green onions. If desired, squeeze fresh lime over the top of the shrimp before eating.