Harry Cable was featured in a hard-boiled detective magazine in 1960 and the write-up offers a glimpse into small town crime and small town life in Salida.
Crime was petty but Harry was tenacious, as the opening lines attest: “As custodian of a town’s soul, Chief Cable refuses to let it get tagged tough … Because it’s my town.”
These opening lines were typical of the writing genre. One can almost hear the typewriter clacking away to the end of a particularly satisfying line, and then the characteristic ‘zing!’ as the carriage return is thrown back to the right:
Police Chief Harry Cable was happy. He had enjoyed a full night of uninterrupted sleep, which meant crime had taken a holiday – for one night, at least – in this city of 5,000 persons nestled on the (eastern) slope of the Continental Divide in Colorado’s Rockies.
But the chief’s breakfast would be interrupted by a call from the night captain. Waggener’s Pharmacy had been broken into:
“Anything taken?”
“They don’t think so, but they’re still checking. They called us as soon as they opened up. Found glass all around the back door.”
“All right,” Cable said. “Pick me up in five minutes.”
Most police officers probably wouldn’t have fretted about the case. After all, apparently nothing was stolen. They would have checked the store, filed the usual report – and forgotten about the whole affair.
But not Harry Cable. To him, anyone who tried to break in somewhere and failed was just as guilty – and just as dangerous – as someone who had staged a successful burglary.
Chief Cable set to work drawing up a crime scene and measuring distances and glass placement near the break-in. He determined that the culprit carried a glass cutter. Most importantly, he found a blood trail and a ¼ inch square piece of skin still attached to some of the glass. Harry bottled this up as evidence and then sent it off to the local physician to get some answers. Keep in mind this is when doctor’s offices moonlighted as forensics labs.
Success! The doctor’s report determined that the skin came from a white person with black hair. There were some black smears on the skin, which could only come from someone who had recently worked with grease or tar.
Harry then checked the police reports for potential leads. And success again! Someone had reported a patron at the Main Street Tavern bleeding from a cut arm. From there Harry worked his lead. He tracked down a man named DeHerrerra, a laborer for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad and arrested him later that day.
DeHerrerra proclaimed his innocence but the skin tag matched him perfectly. Under Colorado Statues, if a criminal enters any part of a business illegally, it’s enough to constitute burglary. The blood and skin that DeHerrerra left behind constituted that evidence. He was tried, convicted, and sentenced: 3 to 10 at Cañon City Penitentiary.
To Cable, the case – although personally satisfying – was handled in nothing more than ‘routine fashion.’
“That’s the way we work around here,” he says, with just a touch of pride in his soft voice.
Harry Cable got his man that day and criminals were put on notice:
“Cable plays his subjects strictly by ear – and can be as soft and easy as a grandmother or hard as the snub-nosed .38 he carries on his hip.”
Before Harry started with the force, Salida was experiencing a crime wave. City council knew they needed a shakeup in the police department and they made a big one when they hired Harry.
He was just 27 when he was handed the reins. He reformed his department from the inside out and fired most of the officers on staff. This caught him some grief from Salida’s crustier citizens. One was skeptical, and accused the city of placing “a kid in a man’s job.”
But Harry’s first success solving a burglary at the local rec center changed minds and no one ever questioned his police work again. He soon whipped his department into shape and with limited resources at that: “We couldn’t give them much training,” Cable remembered, “but at least we didn’t just give them badges and guns and tell them to go out and be cops.”
Chief Cable made it a priority that any crime, no matter the severity, would be called in and investigated post haste. Cable fashioned himself the lead investigator of the Salida Police Department. This was his first step in the reformation.
He then minimized the redundancy of police work in Salida and the county. In the 1940s and ’50s, besides a city police department, county sheriff’s office, and highway patrol, the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad also had a special police officer of their own.
With the promise of saving taxpayers money, Chief Cable combined the work of all four agencies. Coordinating efforts, the heads of each agency agreed to a mandate, the ability to deputize officers across agency lines. This effort beefed up an individual agency when a crime was committed in a specific jurisdiction.
Radio communications were upgraded and linked across agencies, so help could arrive more quickly. Then City Council increased the police budget, and soon after, the Salida Police Department had a modern fingerprint set, a polygraph machine, and a new camera and recording equipment.
By 1951, the city of Salida saw the worth of Harry Cable and invested $800 by sending him to the FBI Academy in Washington D.C.
The training he received there proved invaluable and throughout his career Harry Cable made use of the FBI lab, sending them forensic evidence to aid in solving crime in Salida.
In just a few years, the investment in Chief Cable began to pay off:
“A few years ago, Salida was known as a tough town. Now, however, partially because of Cable’s reputation as a hard, square policeman, the town has calmed down. Salida now is known as a tourist center, a nice place to go for trout fishing or hunting.”
Then as now, Chief Cable observed: “Our biggest problem is traffic. In the summer our population increases roughly 100 percent – and even without any visitors we don’t have enough space downtown to handle the cars in the town.”
Chief Harry Cable was on the Salida police force for 25 years until his early death at the age of 57 in 1980.
County Judge Mack Witty remembered Chief Cable as being “the greatest law enforcement officer I’ve ever known – bar none. He was always fair, sympathetic and just.”
Joy Jackson is a desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library and is webmaster for salidalibrary.org and salidaarchive.info.