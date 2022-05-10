Solvista’s new center brings improved care to central Colorado
Last week, Solvista Health celebrated the opening of its new Regional Health Assessment Center on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus off Colo. 291 in Salida.
The new facility brings improved behavioral health care and substance abuse services to the region.
What’s important here is that in the past those requiring similar services had to be transferred to a Front Range treatment center because those services were not available anywhere in the state’s central Colorado region.
This represents savings to law enforcement and emergency services, entities which will not have to transport individuals to a metro center.
But even more important is patients who need and make use of the center’s services will not have to travel, that they can receive care in their community or at least closer to home.
The new center provides 24-hour services from specialists for those experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Once the crisis situation passes, patients can de-escalate then review options and develop a treatment plan with trained staff members.
An Acute Treatment Unit provides psychiatric care for those who do not require inpatient hospitalization.
A Withdrawal Management Unit provides a safe place for a patient to stay under the care of professionals who can monitor and support someone going through substance use withdrawal. Once again, following the crisis, staff members then work with patients on a plan to address their substance use issues.
Solvista’s new home is one more key service on the Medical Center campus which now includes the main hospital, the Pavilion office and treatment center, three existing clinics and on-site Reach Air Ambulance’s regional home base.
All the services available to residents of the region make the Medical Center campus one of the premier rural health care providers in the Rocky Mountain West and the entire U.S.
City gives project OK
In April we criticized Salida’s city council over a lack of urgency relating to housing when officials questioned a developer over, among other things, a request for a 5-foot height variance, from 35- to 40-feet.
At its meeting last week, the council approved the major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Co., 16 town homes to be constructed on west First Street, approval which included the requested height variance.
The developer did offer and the council accepted a fourth inclusionary housing unit for the project. The inclusionary units will be for sale at 120 and 140 percent of the county area median income of $55,176, with two units at 160 percent of AMI.
The point here is city officials did review and act on the project in a timely manner.
A ‘Good American’
Congratulations to Lilyanne Beck, Greene Phillips and Pace DeLame, the local VFW Patriot’s Pen first, second and third place winners. Participants were asked to write an essay on how to be a good American. The three received $200, $100 and $50 awards for their winning essays.
In her winning essay Ms. Beck wrote, “...A good American is actively participating, supportive, inspirational, fearless and loyal.”
MJB