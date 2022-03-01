Mardi is the French word for Tuesday, and gras means “fat.” In France, the day before Ash Wednesday became known as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditionally, on the days leading up to Lent, merrymakers would binge on all the rich, fatty foods – meat, eggs, milk, lard and cheese – that remained in their homes in anticipation of several weeks of eating only fish or fasting.
The word carnival, another common name for the pre-Lenten festivities, also derives from this feasting tradition. In Medieval Latin, carnelevarium means to take away or remove meat.
America’s first Mardi Gras reportedly took place March 3, 1699, when French explorers Pierre Le Moyne d’lberville and Sieur de Bienville landed near present-day New Orleans, Louisiana. They held a small celebration and dubbed their landing spot Point du Mardi Gras. The current-day New Orleans festival is one of the most famous in the world, known for parades, music, street parties, opulent costumes and amazing food.
Today is Mardi Gras and there is still time to whip up something special for dinner.
Firecracker Shrimp Roll with Crab Aioli
This Firecracker Shrimp Roll with Crab Aioli is an extra-spicy version of the typical po’boy. The result is a spicy flavored combination of hot, crunchy shrimp and cold crabby mayonnaise.
Ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup lump crab meat
2 garlic cloves, finely crushed
Salt to taste
1 pinch cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Ingredients for the soak:
1 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Ingredients for breading:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cornmeal
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Additional ingredients:
6 sandwich rolls
2 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce
Canola oil for frying
Prep:
Combine mayonnaise, crab, garlic, salt, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and tarragon in a bowl for the crab aioli. Stir well to combine, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Remove tails from the shrimp and chill until needed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk buttermilk, hot sauce, chipotle pepper, cayenne, black pepper and salt together in a bowl. Soak shrimp in the mixture 5 to 10 minutes,
Mix flour, cornmeal, paprika and salt together in a shallow bowl to bread the shrimp.
Split each sandwich roll open lengthwise and scoop out some of the bread to make room for the filling. Toast rolls in the oven until crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. When cooled, spread crab aioli generously over both sides of the rolls and top with sliced lettuce.
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Toss shrimp in breading to coat, shaking off any excess flour. Fry in hot oil until golden brown and crispy, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and immediately transfer to the rolls.
Stovetop Shrimp Po’Boy
If the firecracker version of this sandwich is a little more work than you want or a little spicier than you like, try this Stovetop Shrimp Po’boy. With a 25-minute total prep time you will be eating something delicious before you know it.
Ingredients:
4 French rolls, split, or 1 baguette, quartered
½ cup butter
Juice of 1 lemon, plus the remaining lemon sliced
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
4 fresh bay leaves or 2 dried ones
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
24 large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread on a rimmed baking sheet and warm and crisp while the shrimp are being prepared. Melt butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Once melted, reduce heat to medium-low and add lemon juice, sliced lemons, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, bay leaves, paprika and cayenne pepper. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, to combine flavors. Be careful to not brown the garlic.
Add shrimp and increase heat to medium. Cook, turning the shrimp with tongs, until all the shrimp start to turn pink, about 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and cover. Let shrimp remain in the sauce an additional 5 minutes to absorb more flavor and finish cooking. Discard bay leaves. Add salt and pepper as needed. Spoon shrimp onto the buns and laissez le bon temps rouler.
Sausage and
Shrimp Jambalaya
Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya is a Mardi Gras staple and pretty easy to prepare. Feel free to add more or less spice as you see fit.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
8 ounces andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices
2 tablespoons ground paprika
1 tablespoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ cup diced tomatoes
1 large green pepper, seeded and diced
2 celery stalks, sliced ¼-inch thick
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
1 cup uncooked short-grain brown rice
3 cups chicken stock
1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Place butter and sausage in a large stockpot over medium heat, cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until sausage begins to brown. Stir in paprika, cumin and cayenne. Cook for 1 minute. Stir tomatoes, celery, green pepper, onion, salt and bay leaf into the sausage mixture.
Add brown rice and stir to combine. Add chicken stock and turn heat to low. Cover and cook until rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Stir in shrimp, replace lid and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper before serving.