Valley’s new direction: what will impacts be?
In the early 1990s, Salida and Poncha Springs community leaders wondered where their communities were heading, or what was in store for the entire Upper Arkansas Valley.
In the previous decade, the Climax mine on Fremont Pass north of Leadville had all but completely shut down, the closure taking with it some 3,000 mining jobs.
The finality of no longer having Climax and a number of other mines – including the Homestake uranium mine on Marshall Pass – was beginning to sink in.
Without all the jobs, where was this valley headed? What were folks going to do with the loss of all the jobs?
There were no ready answers. Businesses either closed – and many did – or they adapted to what were then the facts and the economic reality that the foundation of the community had changed, and that what had been was not coming back.
While the 1980s were, for the most part, survival mode for the communities, the 1990s were – for those who survived or were attempting to survive – a time of adjustment.
From a valley economy that had been based on railroads and mining, with ranching and some tourism, the new economy taking shape was based on tourism and recreation.
Rafting started in the 1980s and blossomed in the 1990s. Mountain biking began taking hold in the later 1980s and grew quickly in the next decade. Artists, attracted by the natural environment and ridiculously cheap real estate found their place in downtown Salida.
Through the 1990s, newly installed Lake County water treatment plants courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency began cleaning up heavy metals flowing into the Arkansas, thereby significantly improving the river fishery, something anglers discovered and were quick to latch onto.
This set the stage for the valley’s 21st century, where all the above melded into a thriving, growing recreation-based economy, even with bumps related to the 2001 terrorist attacks and the housing bubble crisis of 2008-10.
In the new century’s first two decades, the county and valley were also newly discovered by those looking for second homes and places to retire, which laid the groundwork for the housing boom/housing shortage of the past five years.
That gets to the latest wrinkle in the progression that is the Upper Arkansas economy: telecommuters, in particular millennials, who have found they can live in the valley and work a job based on the Front Range, or anywhere for that matter.
As a Terri Fleming story in Tuesday’s Mail reported, the region is attracting younger families, some with small kids, moving here for a variety of reasons including small town vibe, good schools, a great place to raise kids, along with ample outdoor recreation, from skiing, camping and fishing to floating the river.
As Casey Shilling, a new Salida resident, said in the story, it’s a lifestyle choice: live where you play rather than where you work.
This change in economic focus has long-term implications for the valley. As a desirable place to play, work and raise a family, there’s no obvious indicators of what might alter this scenario, which means today’s migration could go on for some time to come.
Which raises the question of what the implications might be for Salida, Poncha and the valley’s other communities, for housing, jobs, schools and health care as well as for traffic and impact on social services, fire and law enforcement services.
No one 30 years back could have imagined the valley’s new direction. Not in their wildest dreams.
— MJB