Musk and Twitter and admin disinformation
Information and disinformation have been in the news, first with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion and then with the Biden administration’s proposal to create an official disinformation board.
Both have caused eruptions of concern.
Liberals have expressed fear that the world’s richest man might use Twitter to control the news, to perhaps play politics with the platform, to decide which candidate, for example, gets how much play before a national and worldwide audience.
Or that controversial stories might be played or not played, depending on how they’re viewed.
But nothing new here. Twitter has already played that game, banning former President Donald Trump from using the application.
And just before the 2020 election, Twitter blocked a legitimate New York Post news story raising questions about then candidate Joe Biden’s son and the Biden family’s ties to China, following discovery of the president’s son’s laptop.
Mr. Musk, who has not identified with any political party, has said Twitter should be a platform where a free exchange of ideas takes place.
The administration’s disinformation board, which would be a part of the Department of Homeland Security, would in theory weigh in on the accuracy of claims, statements and supposed policies affecting, among other things, immigration, travel and transportation and elections.
Members of Congress from both political parties, however, have criticized the concept, comparing it to George Orwell’s “1984” and its Ministry of Truth.
While the disinformation board may sound reasonable at first glance, the potential for misuse is the issue. Critics say the board could devolve into partisanship and political slant instead of separating fact from fiction.
The current administration’s disinformation board might see an issue one way while the next panel in a future administration sees it in a totally different way.
Or one view in today’s world regarding, for example, immigration, will have a completely opposite view from the other political party.
In the world of information and a free exchange of ideas, Twitter with Elon Musk in control as owner deserves a chance.
The disinformation board, on the other hand, should go back for further study, if not nixed entirely.
Restrictions in place
While Sawatch Range snowpack was at average as of early April, the past few weeks have been dry and windy. The result is Stage 1 fire restrictions are once again in effect.
Campfires within permanent constructed fire rings, LP gas liquid-fueled stoves, fireplaces within enclosed buildings with fire screens and charcoal grill fires at private residences are permitted.
Stage 1 restrictions do not allow burning of debris and slash piles or irrigation ditches and agricultural lands.
The restrictions are in place in rural Chaffee County and Buena Vista but do not include the municipalities of Salida and Poncha Springs.
All Bureau of Land Management properties in the county are also under Stage 1 restrictions, though U.S. Forest Service lands have no restrictions in place at this time.
If you’re on public lands be aware of where you are and what restrictions apply.
Weather conditions for the week ahead call for temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s, sunny skies and more wind, which translates to an increase in fire danger and risk.
