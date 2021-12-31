“Get that line off the water!” Steve barked from his position high up in the bushes lining the bank where he called the location and movement of the fish for me. “Quit fishing like an American!” he added.
To better judge the casting distance between me and my quarry, I’d laid the line out on the water ahead of me, well away from where I’d seen the fish rise. Unlike the Arkansas, New Zealand rivers hold sparse numbers of fish per mile. Spook one and it might be the last fish you see all day. To spook one feeding freely off the surface as the one ahead of me would be doubly tragic.
“False cast off to the side but keep the line off the water. I’ll tell you when you’ve got the distance right.”
With this type of fishing – in many ways as much akin to hunting – the spotter higher up and ahead of the angler is just as important, in some ways more so, than the person doing the actual casting
Appropriately chastened, I picked the line up off the water and began the rhythm of the false cast, letting a few feet more line out with each forward motion.
“He’s still feeding, holding about a rod length out from the point. Distance looks good. Drop it on the water next time around.”
My feet, sunken into the pea gravel of the riverbed, resisted as I turned my position slightly then cast a final time, letting the line unfurl over the water before the fly dropped quietly on the surface. From my station at river’s level, the glare of the overcast sky on the water made sighting the small dry fly impossible. The best I could do was focus on the zone and react to Steve’s commentary as the fly drifted.
“He’s moved closer in toward the point. Let that drift through, then same cast, halfway again to the point.”
I did as ordered.
“That’s better … oohh, he’s coming to look … he’s sniffing … get ready …”
A dimple broke the surface of the water just below the point.
“Now!”
I raised the rod tip hard in time with Steve’s command and immediately felt the weight of the fish tugging in the opposite direction, taking exception to my own intent. There is often a narrow window of opportunity following the hookup while both fish and fisherman are trying to figure out what exactly is going on.
Get the rod high and the line tight – advantage fisherman. Dive deep and dart toward the faster water, pulling the rod down toward the water or turn and run toward the fisherman, creating slack in the line – advantage fish.
In the space of three seconds, the fish managed all three maneuvers, charging for deep water, in the process pulling the rod horizontal to the water, then turning and running back toward me as I furiously tried to strip the slack line while getting the rod pointed skyward again. Suddenly the fish leaped from the water – anyone who says brown trout don’t jump should have been there – taking with it what slack line remained, then with one last surge of tension the line broke and the fish was gone, the whole drama from hookup to break-off lasting perhaps five seconds.
Laughter erupted from up on the riverbank. Sympathy in short supply, I stood, hands by my side, tension oozing from my shoulders, and stared out across the water.
“Mate, I told you to quit fishing like an American!”
I forget if I replied with one finger or two, then walked downstream to the boat and opened a couple of beers. Steve sat next to me on the gunwale and we toasted the fish.
“Let’s let the pool settle,” he said. “I think I saw another fish down deeper. Maybe you’ll get a second chance.”
