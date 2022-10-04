Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

If you have been thinking about making your home happier, healthier and more complete by adding a dog to your family, now is the time to act. October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Shelter dogs are great animals, not troubled rejects as some people mistakenly believe. Highly respected animal behaviorist and trainer Cesar Millan debunks that idea and other common myths about adopting from a shelter.