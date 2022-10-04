If you have been thinking about making your home happier, healthier and more complete by adding a dog to your family, now is the time to act. October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
Shelter dogs are great animals, not troubled rejects as some people mistakenly believe. Highly respected animal behaviorist and trainer Cesar Millan debunks that idea and other common myths about adopting from a shelter.
First is that the dogs are there because something is wrong with them. No, most dogs are in shelters because families can no longer care for them. Unexpected personal or financial problems have arisen, a pet allergy has developed, the family has to move to a place that allows no pets, or a dog’s owner’s illness or age prevents continuing with his beloved pet’s quality care.
A second concern is that behavioral issues will surface caused by the dog’s unknown past. Cesar counters that what a dog knows and reacts to is its present.
If he is in a loving, caring home, he will become a loyal and trustworthy family member.
Shelters provide socialization, training and love as do foster homes. Staff, volunteers and foster parents care for and observe dogs in a variety of situations and provide the adopter with that insightful information.
A third myth Cesar refutes is that the animal may have a disease. Shelters treat dogs for observable diseases and conditions. They vaccinate against future diseases. They spay and neuter and often microchip. Many give vouchers for a subsidized or no-cost vet visit or have vets themselves.
Some of the cost is passed on to the family who adopts, but it is less than the cost of purchasing a pup and paying for all the necessary medical care. Adopting is less expensive than buying.
A fourth worry about adoption is that most dogs are not purebreds. This is a problem for someone who wants to show dogs but for no one else. Cesar points out that mixed breeds are often better because they are usually free of the genetic health and behavioral issues that plague pure breeds. He adds that they are more interesting looking, which just makes them more lovable.
Fifth, Cesar builds a case for adopting mature dogs, ages 1-6. They are house broken, walk on a leash, used to people and may know a trick or two. They are ready to play and learn more. Their appearance and size are known. Senior dogs, ages 7 and older, are ideal for lower-energy households. Adopting an older dog prevents all the mess and destruction a pup can cause.
Bonding still occurs with adopted pooches. If you love and care for a dog, he will be yours.
Adopting is an easy process with helpful staff members to advise you. This is definitely true at Ark-Valley Humane Society, ark-valley.org (719-395-2737).
At AVHS all dogs receive the following services before being made available for adoption: spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, dewormer and a microchip. All are included in your adoption fee.
Celebrate this special month and adopt a shelter dog. You will be saving a life, making room for more dogs in shelters, taking a stand against puppy mills and bringing home a forever best friend.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.