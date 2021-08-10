Regional health force
The “official” opening of Rocky Mountain Eye Center’s new building on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus off Colo. 291 marks another milestone for health care in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Just 15 years ago or so, today’s campus was a mostly dry, empty field, barren of improvements.
In early 2008, the Medical Center opened, moving from its historic First Street location, what now is the Touber Building. Today’s Medical Center campus is home to four additional buildings including the Eye Center, First Street Family Health, Wentz Foot and Ankle Specialists/Chaffee County Cardiology and Reach Air Ambulance.
Construction has started on a fifth building on the campus which in a few months will be the Salida and Chaffee County home of Solvista Health.
In addition, the Medical Center built the three-story Pavilion to provide outpatient services at the hospital. All the buildings represent a substantial investment in health care facilities.
But beyond the physical structures is what the combination of services housed on the campus represent in terms of health care to residents of the valley and surrounding areas.
For Salida and the county to be able to provide the extent of services is significant. Few other small rural communities in the state or nation for that matter, offer the range of services available from providers on the campus.
While it’s true that some of these services were available prior to locating at the campus, that they are now in one central location has helped bring a degree of synergy to health care.
All of the services at the facilities add up to hundreds of jobs carrying a huge economic impact.
But just as important as what the services mean, that is, quality medical and health care for area residents, care that folks can find right here at home, without having to travel hours and hours to receive care from strangers in a metro hospital.
Congratulations to the doctors and staff at Rocky Mountain Eye Center on the new building.
And thanks, too, to Salida Hospital District board members, present as well as past, along with the Medical Center administration for the health care vision and for making the campus a reality.
The campus is a health care force for Salida, Chaffee County and the central mountain region.
285 flag inspiration
Shelby Davis wanted to show love of her country and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to give their countrymen freedom and came up with the idea to place flags on U.S. 285.
The project started in late 2020 with flags placed south of Nathrop.
Now, Chaffee County Patriots has joined the effort with the result that Old Glory waves in the breeze along the highway for most of the distance between Poncha Springs and Johnson Village, as well as a stretch on U.S. 24 north of Buena Vista.
“We’re just Americans who care deeply about our country,” Ms. Davis said of her family’s project. “I never wanted to be noticed. I just wanted other people to be inspired.”
A salute to Shelby Davis and her family, to Chaffee County Patriots, to property owners along the highways, and to all those contributing to the project. The flags are an inspiration to all.
Apologies
Apologies to Jim Wilson and Jim LiVicchi on the mixup in The Mail’s Letters to the Editor in the Aug. 6 paper. The Mail inadvertently had Mr. Wilson as the letter writer when the letter was written by Mr. LiVicchi. Again, apologies to both and to Mountain Mail readers on the error.
— MJB