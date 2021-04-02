To eyes uninitiated they are easy to overlook. To those tuned in, their presence can be a harbinger of some of the best fishing conditions of the year. I’m talking about mayflies, specifically those colloquially known as blue-winged olives.
Blue-winged olives seldom have blue wings or olive bodies. The name has become representative of any of multiple species of mayflies across several families of baetids. When using the term on the Arkansas, anglers are generally referring to a small species of mayfly, dark in color, that often make their appearance on the surface of the water, and bellies of the fish that often gorge on them, in spring and fall. Their diminutive size means that multiple generations can mature in a calendar year.
They are particularly attractive to trout, and by extension anglers, because of their tendency to hatch in prolific numbers, and before taking flight to float for extended periods of time on the water’s surface while their wings dry and inflate. While capable of hatching in any weather, their preferred conditions are cloudy, cooler days in spring and fall. Given the flat light that often accompany these conditions, spotting them on the water, at least initially, can be a challenge.
For any angler this time of the year, maintaining a watchful eye for their presence can often be the key to a successful day on the river. With their upright wings mimicking sails on the water, they can appear as dark specs against iron grey water, or flecks of black pepper sprinkled on the white salt of foam patches in the river’s byways and backwaters.
While prolific numbers on the water can be a boon for the fish, for an angler not necessarily so. Drifting a foam line, one’s fly can often be just one cheeseburger in a long conveyor belt of protein. Patience is often required, along with a keen, concentrated eye on the fly, to distinguish the real from the artificial, and know when to set the hook, and when to let it sit.
Mayflies belong to the order Ephemeroptera, appropriate for both their fragile beauty and fleeting presence. After reaching maturity as nymphs foraging and sheltering among the nooks and crannies of the river bed, they begin their brief journey to adulthood, fraught with peril, by rising to the river’s surface whereupon, struggling through the surface film, they split their exoskeleton and drift, completely vulnerable to predation for several minutes while their vestigial wings dry and strengthen. Now without mouth parts or digestive system they take flight, their life clock ticking, leaving them only a handful of hours to find a mate, reproduce, return to the river to deposit their eggs, then, spent, succumb to the biological fate that waits us all.
Nature abhors a vacuum. With the Mother’s Day caddis hatch not now as prolific as in years gone by, blue-winged olives have stepped into the void. Their hatching cycle begins earlier, around St. Patrick’s Day, and often continues until runoff muddies the waters in May. Given the necessity of their spending relatively long periods of time on the water – minutes compared to a caddis fly’s seconds – fish tend to take a more measured, languid approach while feeding on them, gently rising and porpoising, or sipping them from below — a pleasant counterpoint to the often madcap whack-a-mole antics that accompany a caddis hatch.
So this time of the year, whether you be an angler or not, spare a thought and a tip of the hat to the humble blue-winged olives. Fragile in their beauty, fleeting in their presence, and stoic in the face of adversity, they quietly go about their business in the face of fate inevitable, singularly unaware of the role they play in the great wheel of Life.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.