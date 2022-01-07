Cena Troutman: a life well lived in service to community, country
She wasn’t in business, didn’t run for any office, and her name rarely if ever made headlines.
But Cena Blanche Wilson Hershberger Troutman was well known by those who worked with her and those she cared for as a nurse at Denver & Rio Grande Hospital, then Salida Hospital and now Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Born in Salida, she was a standout student, finishing at the top of her 1949 high school class and the top of her Denver 1952 nursing school class. She returned to her hometown to work in Dr. Leo Leonardi’s office.
But even as a young nurse, she was not afraid to step out, leaving the relative safety of home, family and familiar surroundings to join the U.S. Navy, which was not exactly common practice for young, unmarried women from rural small towns in the 1950s. She was stationed at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where she met and married her husband, Russ Troutman.
Taking a lead in her job and in life defined her in her career and as a person.
In Salida she was instrumental in getting home health care started and getting the Certified Nursing Assistant program going with Colorado Mountain College, then teaching in the program.
She was among the medical staff who cared for patients of the 1971 Monarch Pass Gunnison bus wreck; was involved in starting the county mammogram fund; was recognized by the Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce for her community service; and was nominated for the Nightingale Award, honoring excellence in nursing.
Mrs. Troutman helped keep the Women in Military Service Memorial in operation at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., when it was at risk of closing.
“I hate to think that it’s not being subsidized like the memorials to men are,” she said. “It means a lot to us to have a memorial that includes our names as serving our country.”
She was called the “matriarch” of Salida’s medical community in her time, a calm presence in the face of chaos, and someone who taught younger nurses and doctors the importance of excellent patient care.
In a real sense it was the efforts of Mrs. Troutman and all those she worked with over some 40-plus years that laid the foundation for the medical center and the expanded medical community that now serves Salida and the region.
Cena Troutman: a life well lived in service to her community and her country.
Fire not that unusual?
Seeking a cause, investigators are sifting through the ash and debris at the site of the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire, which razed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Louisville and Superior, Colorado.
It is unusual to have a fire of such magnitude in December, but then again, maybe it’s not given the circumstances and conditions.
In Colorado grass, weeds and other plants obviously freeze in fall and early winter, then dry out in sun and wind, becoming tinder dry in the process.
And it’s not uncommon for the Boulder area to see high winds, often of 70 to 80 mph, which makes the 100-plus mph winds recorded at the time of the fire not all that unusual.
It was circumstance then that a fire started at the wrong time, in a gale, blowing embers and burning material onto urban areas, setting off a conflagration, becoming the worst fire in state history in terms of buildings destroyed.
— MJB