What marginal cool the river afforded was quickly left behind as we took to the trail that first circled behind the granite bluff then began to ascend towards its top.
As it ascended the bluff the trail became less obvious, and soon we found ourselves scrambling up through a jumble of boulders with short stretches of trail interspersed. Such was the heat of the day I began to regret not bringing a water bottle with me, even though the trail from river to summit was but a quarter mile.
Reaching something of a plateau, we paused to catch our breath and reorient. Framed between the skeletal forms of two lightning-struck ponderosas, black and weathered and long since dead, the Sawatch range shimmered in the distance.
“Now that’s a view,” I remarked, and she nodded in agreement.
We turned and worked our way across the small plateau then boulder-hopped some more until we stood on the eastern edge of the bluff, and from a height of several hundred feet looked down upon the river and specifically the rapid immediately below. This vantage point revealed the general nature and intent of the rapid, showing how the bulk of the water channelled into it from left of center then pushed to the right.
We talked about how studying rapids close makes it easy to get lost in their minutia rather than the big picture, and if one were to release ten rafts at the top of the rapid with nobody aboard, nine of them would likely float their way through without incident, without hitting any of the rocks sprinkled throughout that tend to become the focus of a human eye.
We talked of how the task of the person on the oars is not to try and dominate, but rather fine tune what the river itself is already doing, and of how, no matter how many times you run a river as a passenger sitting in a raft, it does little to prepare you for being the person in the hot seat.
“Ready?” I asked.
“Let’s wait a few more minutes, see if any other boats come through. I’d like to watch if possible.”
I climbed atop a couple more boulders to get a better view upstream, and saw no boats approaching.
“Nothing doing,” I replied. “Let’s get it over with.”
Back at the raft we drank some water then she got on the oars and eased out into the current.
“You wouldn’t believe how fast my heart is beating right now,” she said.
I thought of my own moments of truth, of those times pushing my boat out into the current, leaving behind the security and certainty of terra firma to roll the dice with fate, of pulse pounding in ones ears, mouth dry as sandpaper and gut knotted heavy and tight.
Then you drop into the rapid and somehow all becomes quiet and with that quietness the realization that you are being borne by something powerful and indifferent, something you can ride along with but cannot control and all you can do is keep the bow pointed downstream and hope you have read the mood and intent of the river correctly.
“Am I in the right place?” she asked as we approached the vee at the top of the rapid. “It looks completely different from here.”
“Everything’s fine,” I replied. “Remember, just keep pointing right.”
Once through she rowed the boat into the quiet water of a shaded beach and dropped the anchor then opened the cooler and took out sandwiches and a couple of victory beers.
I thought too of the afterglow of those moments of truth, of the sense of relief and euphoria that comes from sitting in a raft at the bottom of a rapid, looking back upstream at where you have come from, feeling alive and with senses heightened, but also with the realization that there is yet more river to come and what happens today is no guarantee the same will happen tomorrow, and of moths, drawn to a flame.
