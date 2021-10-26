Buying your first home can be a daunting prospect. How much can I afford? How much can I borrow? Contracts? Inspections? Earnest money?
It makes sense when contemplating what may be the single biggest investment in your life to do some research beforehand. Know the process, know your limits, and the experience is far more likely to be more rewarding and less stressful.
A wise first step is to have a conversation with a local lender about loan limits and how much you can afford and feel comfortable borrowing. In most cases, this is a streamlined, easy process. A few questions asked, a measure of information provided, and in a short time a lender can give you an idea of how much you can borrow and what your repayments will look like.
This immediately helps you narrow down your list of prospective properties and saves the heartache of falling in love with a home only to learn you cannot afford it.
The next step is to schedule an appointment with a local Realtor. This is where you can learn more about the home-buying process, from viewing homes through strategies for making an offer, the contract process and your rights and obligations, and risk management. Your Realtor can help streamline the process, sift out unsuitable properties before you look at them, offer market advice and insights and act as your advocate throughout the entire experience.
In a seller-driven market such as we are experiencing at the moment, many first-time homebuyers can be discouraged from the outset, thinking that they are immediately priced out of the home-buying market. This is not necessarily so. For starters, low interest rates may mean you can afford to borrow more than you think. There are multiple programs available for first-time homebuyers through state and federal initiatives that are specifically designed to help first-time homebuyers get into the market with minimal down payment and low interest rates. In addition, the Chaffee Housing Trust is a local organization that exists solely for the purpose of helping lower-income Chaffee County residents buy a home of their own.
A quick word to homebuyers looking for the “perfect” property. Short of building your own, the perfect home likely does not exist. Even if you were to build your own, there are always aspects that you would change if you could. So, realize that, to one extent or another, home buying always involves some level of compromise.
The key is to prioritize and learn to distinguish between the things you can change and those you can’t. Research tells us that if you find a home with 85 percent of the features you are looking for, put a ring on it, just like you would a prospective spouse. Chances are, you’ve met your “perfect” match.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.