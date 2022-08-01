Sticking with last week’s theme of “if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” I have decided to share some favorite recipes you can make on the grill. Blend up a cocktail or pour an ice-cold beer, kick back with your shades on and visit with family or friends while dinner cooks outside and the inside of the house stays cool.
Surf and Turf
Foil Packs
It truly doesn’t get any easier than Surf and Turf Foil Packs. These can be prepared ahead of time and cooked in about 10 minutes. The best part, besides the amazing flavor, is that cleanup is just as quick as the prep, leaving you time to hang in the garden.
Ingredients:
½ pound sirloin steak cut into 1-inch cubes
½ pound shrimp, cleaned and deveined
2 ears of corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces
1 cup grape tomatoes
1 small red onion, cut into thick slices
1 lime, cut into wedges
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Olive oil to drizzle on food before cooking
Freshly chopped parsley and lime wedges for garnish
Prep:
Heat grill on high. Pull out 4 sheets of aluminum foil about 12 inches long. Divide the steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, onion, lime and garlic among the pieces of foil. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle Old Bay, thyme, cumin and pepper over the ingredients. Fold each piece of foil crosswise to completely cover the food then roll the top and bottom edges to seal the packet.
Place foil packs directly on the grill and cook until shrimp is cooked through and steak is finished to the desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Carefully open packet to avoid steam and garnish with parsley and lime.
Sweet Chili-Lime
Grilled Chicken
Sweet Chili-Lime Grilled Chicken is perfect with a fruit salad and jasmine rice.
Ingredients:
¾ cup sweet chili sauce
Juice of 2 large limes
1/3 cup soy sauce
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, just under 2 pounds
Vegetable oil, for the grill
Thinly sliced green onions and lime wedges for garnish
Prep:
In a large bowl, whisk together chili sauce, lime juice and soy sauce. Set aside ¼ cup of this marinade. Add chicken to a large resealable plastic bag and pour in marinade. Marinate at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Heat grill to high. Oil the grates and grill chicken, basting with extra marinade until charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side. Serve on a bed of rice, garnishing with green onions and lime wedges.
Balsamic Grilled
Steak Salad
with Peaches
One of the nice things summer brings is fresh veggies and fruits. Peaches are in season right now and we have had some really juicy ones lately from the Palisade area. Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad with Peaches is a clever way to use some of the harvest of the season.
Ingredients:
1 pound skirt steak, fat trimmed off
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon light brown sugar, packed
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
¼ cup olive oil
Juice of 1 large lemon
6 cups baby arugula; other lettuces will work but the peppery taste of arugula works well with this salad
2 ripe peaches, thinly sliced (peel them if you want)
1/3 cup crumbled blue or feta cheese
Prep:
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine steak, vinegar, garlic and brown sugar. Marinate 30 minutes at room temperature. Heat grill to high. Remove steak from marinade and coat both sides with vegetable oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness, 3 minutes per side for medium-rare or 5 minutes per side for medium. Let finished steak rest 10 minutes before slicing against the grain.
For dressing, whisk together olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add arugula, peaches and cheese of your choice to a large bowl. Toss and then add about half the steak, toss again and add remaining steak on top. Drizzle with dressing and serve on chilled salad plates.
Campfire Apple Crisp
While enjoying your dinner you can be cooking dessert on the grill. Campfire Apple Crisp foil packets are easy to make with minimal cleanup. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to send this dessert over the top.
Ingredients:
4 cups apples, peeled, seeded and thinly sliced
¼ cup sugar
3 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup butter, melted
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup flour
½ cup quick oats
½ teaspoon baking powder
Prep:
Preheat grill to 350 degrees. Tear off four pieces of aluminum foil about 12 inches long. Evenly divide apples among the four pieces of foil. In a small bowl, mix together sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over apples.
In a medium bowl, mix together butter, brown sugar, flour, oatmeal and baking powder. Evenly sprinkle over the top of apple mixture. Fold each piece of foil crosswise to completely cover apples, then roll top and bottom edges to seal the packet. Place directly on the grill grate and bake for 20 minutes.