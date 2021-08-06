When Salida resident Jen Swacina describes moments deep in fighting Nestlé Waters North America/Blue Triton Brands, she leans back, laughs softly and tells me about a meme from the show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
It’s the one with the character Charlie on a conspiratorial rant, red lines drawn in each direction, a spiderweb of connections so bold and obvious, they seem to put Charlie over the edge. The story is all right there.
On those dark nights, Swacina felt like Charlie.
Standing up to a global conglomerate in a David versus Goliath battle was no problem for Swacina, who took up the reins of Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water. Calling out local key players in elected, professional and voluntary roles on boards with potential conflicts of interests was, however, much more difficult.
Here’s the thing. The appearance of a conflict of interest is enough. This is the standard.
“Maybe (Chaffee County Commissioner) Greg Felt means well by being on all these boards,” Swacina said. “But I can’t help but think he planned to vote ‘yes’ all along, no matter what evidence we gave him. In the end, permit conditions were added to benefit all the organizations he leads, including, as vice chairman, the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.”
Unbottle’s legal counsel claims UAWCD receives 20 percent of the organization’s profit from selling augmentation water to Nestlé/Blue Triton. Meanwhile, Blue Triton proposed to contribute $100,000 to water sustainability projects, which would benefit UAWCD.
The story is there.
Swacina is no stranger to the importance of water after living throughout the West. But she surprised herself with her tenacity in leading the charge. The work pulled her in late at night, her long brown hair pulled into a haphazard bun, strands in each direction. Some nights, she forgot to eat dinner. Or exercise. Or call loved ones.
“I admit, I’ve become obsessed with it,” she said. “I go to sleep and wake up thinking about Nestlé.”
Many nights, though, Swacina didn’t sleep.
Now, she would have reason to walk away after commissioners in a 2-to-1 vote (Felt and Rusty Granzella voting for, Keith Baker voting against) approved Nestlé’s 1041 permit to mine up to 65 million gallons in the Nathrop area, every year for 10 more years, then truck it out and bottle it.
Commissioners were presented with concrete reasons to deny Nestlé’s permit, including the company being sold to private equity, noncompliance in creating a conservation easement or hiring locals.
How does this approval benefit Chaffee residents?
It doesn’t compute.
Mother Nature weighed in, too. In July, Gov. Jared Polis declared a drought emergency in western Colorado.
Still, Swacina stays committed. Even after personal digs. She was criticized for not being local enough, not owning property.
It’s a sad déjà vu for many of us. We tried to stop Nestlé in 2009. At that time, I showed up for hearings and meetings with a bag of tricks to entertain my young daughter. We colored and played hangman. I whispered stories into her ear, while trying to hear what my neighbors had to say. As the night dragged on, I bribed her with treats to hang on longer.
Crowds swelled beyond the SteamPlant Event Center’s capacity, with most speaking against Nestlé and some locals’ stance of private property rights. But commissioners said yes to Nestlé.
Later, I dreamed about the water. Clear, clean and cool.
Maybe if I were more involved this time, like one more drop of water into a bucket ready to overflow, the outcome would have been different. But Unbottle had it covered. Unbottle’s research was so solid against Nestlé its lawyers complimented the local group.
Fierce opposition and a paper trail of meticulous research didn’t sway the vote. Same as before. Constituents wondered aloud why elected officials didn’t represent them.
In the meantime, Swacina’s learning curve points upward. She received a Grassroots Grant from The Story of Stuff, which considers the underside of production and consumption, where things come from and how they affect us. She made friends with organizers in other Nestlé site fights, and their Zoom calls became de facto therapy sessions. She’s showing up in the world in a new way. More battle-ready.
In Tuesday’s vote on conditions of the permit, all three commissioners signed off on it. Meanwhile, Unbottle will stick around as a watchdog group.
This water-privatization story isn’t over, even if it sometimes drops below the surface. Even if it’s just about appearances.
Salida resident Ann Marie Swan is a freelance writer and editor and a veteran of daily newspapers, including the Rocky Mountain News.