Salida Ridge: Making ‘affordable’ a reality
For years, local government officials and business leaders have talked about constructing affordable workforce rentals, with little to show as a result of the discussion. Until now.
A recent ground-breaking for Salida Ridge marks the construction start for a two-building, $13 million 48-unit apartment complex of one-, two- and three-bedrooms to rent for those earning 30 to 60 percent of area median income.
The apartments will be adjacent to the U.S. Forest Service off U.S. 50 east of Salida at Confluent Park, a new city development.
Salida Ridge is being developed by Walt Harder and John Diesslin of Harder-Diesslin Development Group. Diesslin Structures Inc. of Salida will construct the two buildings with occupancy planned for summer 2022.
Commonwealth Development of Portland, Oregon, is the low-income housing tax credit developer for the project and, when complete, will manage the property. Under a LIHTC project, investors purchase tax credits and become part owners of the development.
Harder-Diesslin purchased the land, made arrangements with the city and found the developer – Commonwealth – to complete the project.
It is similar to Collegiate Commons, a recently completed 48-unit apartment facility developed in Buena Vista, also using tax credit financing.
According to Walt Harder, city officials agreed to charge developers for two appropriately-sized water taps, which helped make the project viable. Routinely, he said the city charges a $20,000 per unit tap fee
At a 30 to 60 percent AMI of about $56,000, those currently earning the hourly minimum wage of $12.32 would qualify to rent at Salida Ridge.
A few years back, city officials discussed a similar apartment project on the Vandaveer property. That development fell through for a number of reasons, among them highway access and utility issues.
Salida Ridge will not by itself meet the city and region’s needs for affordable housing. That would take several similar projects.
However, it is a positive and major step toward meeting that need.
Congratulations to all those involved, to Commonwealth Development and its investors; to city officials who agreed to concessions to make the project possible; and especially to Walt Harder and John Diesslin for pursuing the project.
Thanks to these efforts, Salida will be able to offer affordable rental units to 48 individuals and families. It will be a much needed addition to the city and county.
A modified festival
Compared to recent years, the 2021 rendition of FIBArk appeared to be smaller, at least in terms of numbers of people at Riverside Park.
This was in large part because to enter the festival proper at the park, to access the beer garden and vendors, required an advance ticket purchase, with only a limited number of tickets sold for both Friday and Saturday.
Arrangements for the weekend were made weeks ago, as FIBArk board members worked with county health officials in dealing with coronavirus issues.
While it was a smaller-scale weekend more geared to locals, that the festival was held in the first place is significant. Some traditional summer events – Boom Days in Leadville, for example – have been canceled for the year.
Area residents were at least able to enjoy a somewhat modified festival while last year’s public events were called off because of the virus.
— MJB