Ark-Valley Humane Society’s Annual Tails on the Trail 5k Run/Walk for Animals will be held virtually on May 16. After some morning virtual events, participants are encouraged to document completing a 5K distance with a photo.
The photo can be tagged, or emailed, and will then be featured on AVHS’s social media page to announce your support for the cause.
Past, present and future Salida Dog Club members are encouraged to register for the event as a group.
During the on-line registration process, you will be asked “Are you participating with your business or part of a group? If so, please provide the name of the business/group below.” Past, present, and future Salida Dog Club members should indicate: Salida Dog Club.
While practicing safe practices and social distancing, Salida Dog Club group members can walk, run or hike the official course together.
With the craziness of the pandemic, we have one more article of clothing (the mask) where we can flaunt our support of our canine friends.
For those of you in the Salida Dog Club group that feel comfortable doing so, we’ll meet at the intersection of Airport Road and Holman Avenue on May 16.
Unlike past live similar events, streets will not be closed nor will there be signs or attendants. We will be doing the course independently together. Together we can help each other get our photos for the Ark Valley Humane Society social media taken.
The cost for this virtual event is $25 and will include a t-shirt, a goodie bag and recognition on social media.
Consider it a small donation. Proceeds from this virtual event will go towards the benefit of animals, 80 percent to AVHS and 20 percent to Salida Dog Club.
AVHS’s mission is “Ensuring the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.” Salida Dog Club’s Mission Statement is “To provide safe and recreational activities for dog and their owners throughout Chaffee County.”
Last year, Salida Dog Club used its resources to help install the popular agility obstacles in Loyal Duke’s Dog Park. This year our hopes are to raise funds to install another shade structure at the far end of the busy dog park.
Before, after and during the upcoming group walk, I encourage all dog owners to reflect on why they walk their dog. Susan Garrett, a world renown dog trainer, suggests five good reasons to intentionally walk your dog: exercise, potty breaks, relationship building, a chance to sniff (read the pee mail), and socialization. By participating in this upcoming virtual Tails on the Trails event, a sixth reason can be added which involves the donation to some worthy causes.
To sign up for this years Virtual Tails on the Trails event, log on to the link https://www.ark-valley.org/race-registration-form-2/.
On May 16 tune into AVHS’s Facebook page live. To join other members of the Salida Dog Club members to walk the course used in previous years, shoot an email to laurasdogtraining@msn.com and Laura will email or text you of the exact time.
For those of you wanting to walk the course on your own, a map of the course is on the AVHS website registration page.
Alternatively, find yourself another route to walk/run or hike 5K (3.1 miles); Chaffee County has many awesome trails. Take a photo of yourself (or have someone else take it) and then post it on the Ark-Valley Humane Society social media.
To have your picture featured on the AVHS’s social media, make sure to use the #tott2021 on your social media posts! You can also tag AVHS using: @ArkValleyHumaneSociety or email your photos to info@ark-valley.org.
This upcoming virtual Tails on the Trails is a perfect way to multitask for both you and your dog … exercise, build relationships and bond, sniff the air of Salida, etc. Hope to see you on a trail soon.
Laura Pintane has been a member of Salida Dog Club since its inception.