Shopping for Christmas gifts is on, and you may be thinking of what unusual gift you can give that beloved pet or that confirmed pet lover you have on your list.
I meandered through the internet to find some uncommon gift ideas. You could go to a local store and buy something while supporting local businesses – we have a lot of great ones in town. If you are looking for more ideas, here are a few.
How about some books for the kids? “Splat the Cat Christmas Countdown” is a touch-and-feel book for preschool to 3 years old children by author/artist Rob Scotton. You can’t go wrong with any book by W. Bruce Cameron, and his “The Dogs of Christmas” is a great choice. A Scholastic book by Nicholas Edwards is “Santa Paws & the New Puppy.”
I strongly recommend “The Year of the Puppy” by Alexandra Horowitz, a scientist studying dog cognition at Barnard. Horowitz had rescued two older dogs but had never raised a puppy. After studying a litter of pups from birth to 8 weeks, she and her family adopted a pup from that litter. She writes about the wonders and the woes of puppy raising.
It’s a great read – a laugh-out-loud read about bad puppy behavior, parts of which I could have written. I’m reading her book part time and “Marley & Me” (again) part time by John Grogan. The former is more observational and the latter is funny and reminds me of my pup.
A book that is very personalized and made in Minnesota is the “If My Pet Could Talk” book. It’s a magical keepsake that translates barks, meows and pounces into Petlish – pet English. Comments indicate adults love it, too.
A more esoteric gift would be a Zen Dog Garden Sculpture of cast stone giving off calming vibes. There is a feline version available – even an elephant one.
A My Dog 3-D Photo Tower Crystal Keepsake is available. Upload a pet image and it is etched into the crystal. It’s $65 and truly beautiful. I’d love having ones of all my dogs. A bit pricey as we’ve had many dogs.
How about a pet hair remover specially designed to pick up pet hair? It’s from Japanese company known for its best-selling lint roller.
Treat puzzles to keep your pet busy for more than five minutes are available in many places. I ordered one for my pup who is easily distracted and full of energy. I am not full of energy.
How about foamy shampoo that is easily rinsed off? A pet locator? Or a Spleash – a nonretractable spray leash that cools off your dog and sprays 14 feet to ward off unwanted off-leash animals? Maybe a self-cleaning dog potty with built-in sprinklers and a self-draining system for those cold midnight times?
I’m remembering back to the late ’60s and early ’70s when there was no such thing as a doggie treat puzzle or pet hair removers. The world of pets has certainly come a long, long way since then and all for the good.
Enjoy your pet-filled holidays and watching pets tear open their paper-wrapped presents. Offhand I can’t find the percentage of folks who actually buy presents for their pets, but it was well over 60 percent. Pet people are that kind of people.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.