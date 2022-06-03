Virus mini-surge hits; precautions advised
Earlier this year, when county health departments stopped publishing numbers of day-to-day coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, demographic info and, where applicable, patient cases in counties, public health officials said there could be case surges ahead.
Now, a few months later, Colorado appears to be in the midst of a modest surge pegged to the virus’s Omicron variant.
Last week, local health officials reported the county has moved from “low” to “medium” incidence status as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing a case rate of 33.41 for the county’s population of about 20,000.
Charting information by the Mayo Clinic shows Chaffee County with a daily incidence of 9.4 cases per day and 49.2 cases per 100,000 population, or about 10 cases for the county population, somewhat below the CDC figures.
Regarding numbers reported, officials note that the actual number of virus cases is likely far higher – as much as eight times higher – than numbers publicly stated.
Officials say that most folks who contract the infection are using readily available home virus detection kits to determine whether or not they have the illness but, if they test positive, do not contact local or state officials or websites to report their condition.
The result is a vast under-reporting and subsequent undercounting of virus cases.
At the same time, the accuracy of home test kits comes into play – that is, whether or not kits and techniques are used properly and whether or not the kits detect the virus incidence correctly.
Local health officials recommend testing when symptoms develop. If negative but if symptoms continue, test again 48 hours after initial onset of symptoms. And of course, if sick, stay home and avoid contact as much as possible with family members and the public, regardless of whether or not a test is positive.
Generally, as incidence of the virus has moved through the population, folks, though wary, have accepted infections as a daily part of life. Health officials have said those who have contracted the virus are generally reporting mild to moderate symptoms, with relatively few hospitalizations and deaths, which is what’s most important.
Taking precautions, of course, remains the best advice, including getting vaccinated and boosters, getting tested if sick and if symptoms develop staying home and avoiding others.
Visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/public-health-coronavirus for more information.
Grad congratulations
At Salida High School graduation ceremonies Saturday, graduates thanked their teachers for their handling of coronavirus-related challenges and difficulties which have come about the past two years in dealing with remote, then in-person then remote again classes, school activities and events.
The praise and thanks are well deserved and coming from students carries sincere meaning.
For 2022 graduates, your high school years are a microcosm of the uncertainties you will face in the world you are entering, one where the unexpected has become the norm, where maintaining a degree of flexibility has become a necessity of life, where goals are as important as ever but how to achieve them may require a turn or two in life’s path.
Congratulations, graduates, from your friends, from your community that’s lived with you and watched you through the years. We’re proud of you and your accomplishments and best wishes to you on where your future takes you.
— MJB