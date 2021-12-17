The wind blew hard and steady from across the Divide, down through the valley and on toward the plains beyond. Along the river bank willows bent and bowed before the wind’s persistence, every gust accompanied by the gentle rattle of the few dried leaves that still clung to their branches. The river’s surface was cut and colored by each surge and change of direction, a visible portent of approaching chaos.
The air was not cold, the peaks of the mountains over which it blew more reminiscent of late summer than late fall; no need to don skull cap or gloves.
I dropped anchor in the lee of a boulder that sat center-river and, looking upstream at the next approaching squall, pushed my hat down a little harder on my head. Startled, several mallards across the river scurried off the water and raced a-wing down river. Two geese stood on the near bank, alert to the intrusion, necks strained in unison.
I was grateful to be only rowing one angler. A lighter and consequently more maneuverable raft was a godsend in these conditions of low water and high drama, especially when matched against aging shoulders. The wind ensured that no hatch would be likely, or if there was whatever bugs there were would be blown to the four corners before a fish could snaffle them.
Below the surface, however, there is no such thing as wind. While any number of nature’s elements may factor into our justification of why we’re not catching fish – when in doubt, blame the weather – wind is surely the most tenuous, from the point of view that while it affects life above the water, it inflicts little direct effect below. Fish move in a liquid wind their entire lives.
The decipherable then became: What was transpiring beneath the surface? Likely the usual bustle of activity – water and gravity recycling mountains to the ocean floor, an entire food chain playing out its daily machinations to its own rhythm and cycle, detritus creating habitat, habitat supporting life, life maturing and migrating, and overseeing all a sleek predator, swift and diaphanous, capable of withstanding extremes, smelling a rat, arrow-like speed and periods of invisible inertia.
I had little intention of placing my head beneath the surface to find out. I’d settle for guesswork, somehow more appealing than certainty, at least when it comes to fishing. Some anglers are scientists, each angling challenge boiled down to an exercise in physics meets chemistry. For me, I’ve always tended toward the check list – depth, size, color – overlaid with a lashing of witchcraft; that is, which fly speaks to me, logic aside.
In my fly box reside flies that have sat in place undisturbed for decades, flies perfectly capable of catching fish, but flies that do not get picked because their vibe fails to resonate.
I selected a nymph, dark and bushy, and tied it 4 feet below the indicator. I briefly contemplated a second nymph, smaller, sleek and brighter, the polar opposite of the first, but decided against. The wind was difficult enough to deal with when casting one fly, let alone the tangle-generating possibilities of two. One fly consistently in the water seemed better than two intermittently.
I cinched up the knot, handed the rig to the fisherman, then hauled on the anchor. Nine miles floated and 3 more to go.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.