State, local population: 16.5% virus infections?
Coronavirus numbers in Colorado and the county are peaking, even though state officials report there has not been an expected surge of cases resulting from the Thanksgiving holiday.
State and local health officials said before the holiday that with holiday gatherings and increase in travel, numbers would likely jump. That has not necessarily been what’s happened, though virus numbers continue to climb.
As of Thursday the county health department dashboard noted six new virus cases, a total of 91 cases for the week, 157 cases for the past two weeks and a two-week positivity rate of 6.62 percent. All four stats represent high points for the county since the virus hit 10 months back.
As of Wednesday, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported three coronavirus patients with 76 percent of its patient beds filled, including virus and non-virus patients.
Statewide, health officials report coronavirus cases now total 276,995 with 3,005 deaths due to the virus.
With a current estimated population of 5.8 million, this means that some 4.74 percent of Colorado residents have been recorded as virus cases.
State officials estimate that one in 40 Coloradans are currently infected with the virus. If this is in fact the case then some 146,000 state residents are currently infected with the virus.
State health department models estimate that 16.5 percent of state residents have been infected by the virus since March, which translates to some 964,000 Coloradans, or one in six of residents.
In Chaffee County, with a total of 751 cases among residents in a population of about 20,000, the percentage of cases amounts to 3.76 percent.
Using the same statewide model of 16.5 percent means some 3,300 county residents have been infected since March.
The difference between the number of cases versus infections derives from cases representing those who have actually tested positive for the virus compared to statistical modeling estimates of those whom officials believe have been infected but who may not have exhibited symptoms and therefore may not have tested.
However one may look at the figures, whether from cases or total infections, the numbers are sobering for both the state and county.
School sports delayed
After reviewing state virus numbers, state health and Colorado High School Activities Association officials announced this week that the indoor sports season has been delayed.
At the start of the school year, season B, consisting of boys and girls basketball, wrestling, spirit and girls swimming, would start Jan. 4.
The season is now projected to start with practice Jan. 25 and competition beginning Feb. 1 running through March 30.
Season C, with volleyball, boys’ soccer and football, begins March 15 with games March 22-May 8.
Other “normal” spring sports have also been delayed from their projected starting dates.
There’s no guarantee that CHSAA’s dates and seasons will hold as announced.
For example, indoor sports would be prohibited in counties that are in the state’s red zone on virus charts, which is where about two-thirds of Colorado counties now are rated.
Winter to return
Forget those temperatures in the mid to high 50s earlier this week. Winter returns this weekend with highs in the 30s and a chance of light snow.
— MJB