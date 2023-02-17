Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Wind had scoured the ridge top of most of its snow, leaving a minefield of exposed rock and half-hidden deadfall that protruded like weathered bones exposed to the elements. 

We picked our way lightly through the maze until, below treeline, the snow deepened and we gained in confidence, pointing straight downhill into untracked powder, the hiss of board floating in white stuff the only sound as we picked our way through the trees, she finding her own path to my right, each kicking up rooster tails of snow with every turn. 