Wind had scoured the ridge top of most of its snow, leaving a minefield of exposed rock and half-hidden deadfall that protruded like weathered bones exposed to the elements.
We picked our way lightly through the maze until, below treeline, the snow deepened and we gained in confidence, pointing straight downhill into untracked powder, the hiss of board floating in white stuff the only sound as we picked our way through the trees, she finding her own path to my right, each kicking up rooster tails of snow with every turn.
All too soon the terrain leveled out at the foot of the slope and we began the process of transitioning into uphill mode for the trek back to the top.
“Nice day,” came a voice behind us. I turned to recognize a skier who had passed us earlier on the track to the top of the ridge.
“Which side of the pass do you live?” he continued.
“Both,” she replied. “I’m from Gunnison, he’s Salida.”
“For about five or six years,” she replied.
“I haven’t had a pass there for the last eight” he proclaimed, then for the next several minutes expounded on his past life as it related to snow sports, how he’d skied every inch of CB until taking up snowboarding at the age of 35, then learned to board every inch of the area as expertly as he’d skied it, until eight years ago he’d broken his ankle and decided the whole scene had gotten too crowded for him to bother with a ski pass again, and now this was what he did.
Having brought us up to the present day, he bid us a good luck and continued on up the track. We looked at each other and smiled, waiting to speak until he was out of earshot.
“I love it when someone can’t wait to tell you how many years it’s been since they had a pass,” she said.
“I love it when someone asks a question, not because they are interested in your answer, but to set you up to hear theirs.”
Transition completed, we began our own progress back uphill. The track followed a narrow-cut road for a time then turned into the trees and began a steeper ascent. Low sunlight cast the surrounding forest in a patchwork of indigo and white, the air calm, the boughs of the trees heavy with snow.
I settled into a meditative rhythm, breath and step in time. We paused one time to hydrate, another to admire the precision of a large pine fallen perfectly across the trail, wedged 10 feet off the ground between the vees of two pairs of trees. Its angle of repose a perfect horizontal, snow had stacked high, shaped by the elements into the form of a wave breaking above our heads.
After a time we reached a fork in the track, left to continue uphill for a further lap, the other toward the parking lot, a tailgate and a beer. Few things taste as delicious as a well-earned ale, and she brooked no objection when I suggested the latter option.
Soon we basked in the last of the afternoon sun, the bustle of the highway a stark contrast to the world off the ridge top. As tired muscles smoldered, we recounted the pleasure of pillow-soft snow, the silence of a deeply shaded forest and the rich tapestry of life that we and our fellow human beings weave.
