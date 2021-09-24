I came to in increments, the rain drumming on the topper shell gradually intruding upon my slumber. Next came awareness of the all-over ache, my body protesting the confines of my bag and the cumulative effects of six nights on a sleeping pad that had seemed a whole lot more comfortable when I was 10 years younger.
I rolled over gingerly, opened a wary eye and glanced at the scene outside the topper. A few beer cans littering the ground, campfire sodden and Caveman snoring softly under the tarp.
A quick mental check – head fine, throat not too dry and an estimated hour left before my bladder would force me into the day – at least some part of me still managed to last all night. I rolled over and retreated back into the depths of my bag, content to let my mind wander in that foggy realm between dream and reality.
As often when it rains, my thoughts turned to New Zealand, land of my birth, home until a quest for adventure, and ultimately love, lured me north. Kiwi backcountry is home to forests lush and verdant, a living palette of 54 shades of green. We measure rainfall in yards, not inches. Spend any time in the outdoors, and sooner or later you’ll get rained on. Not a nice gentle rain or a 20-minute downpour, but a cats-and-dogs, will-it-ever-end, no-such-thing-as-waterproof kind of rain.
For many anglers, a helicopter trip into this backcountry is the pinnacle of their fishing experience. Guides often plan itineraries around staying in one of the many huts that dot the remote backcountry trail systems. Although rudimentary, these huts provide welcome comfort and shelter for a bone-weary angler, tired from a day or two of hiking, cliff scrambling and river crossings, not to mention fishing.
Many of these huts were established by the state 50 or 60 years ago, to provide shelter for professional deer hunters. Deer, being an exotic species in New Zealand, lack natural predation, in turn feeding on native vegetation lacking defense mechanisms against grazing. Consequently they have become a significant ecological threat. The huts are somewhat spartan, perhaps 10 feet by 20, a covered entryway providing a place to kick off muddy boots and keep firewood dry. A stone fireplace, a few bunk beds, a tin roof and a window for crossventilation, and there you have it – a veritable backcountry Hilton.
Few things personify security more than being snug and dry while outside a heavy rain beats down on a tin roof. I have spent multiple mornings sitting around in such huts, savoring a long cuppa, fire crackling in the hearth, bacon sizzling in the pan, hoping for the weather to clear.
Such settings and circumstance engender meaningful conversation, something we seem to have forgotten about in the electronic age, something author and angler John Gierach points out is as good a reason to go fishing as any.
Back beneath the topper, reality returned, and something of a nature more urgent than idle musing now needed attention. I struggled out of my bag, fumbled my jacket and boots and cursed silently as my first few steps of the day were greeted with vertigo. A couple of empty beer cans crumpled underfoot, waking Caveman, who sat up slowly and surveyed the scene.
“Lightweight Kiwis,” he grumbled. “I’ve partied with mergansers with more staying power.”
Although the rain had eased, clouds ghosted up-valley on the back of a strengthening breeze. There would be snow on the passes between here and home. I walked beyond the clearing to a bluff above the river and took one last look, breathing deeply, cold air knifing through my lungs. The sound of the river lay softly on the valley. The timing felt right to be homeward bound.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.