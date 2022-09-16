Review car-camping
Homelessness is an issue in Salida and Chaffee County, but car-camping at $10 per night is apparently not the answer.
That’s what can be surmised from the report to Salida City Council regarding the summer car-camping setup – Safe Outdoor Spaces – at Centennial Park.
According to Corey Riggs of Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, the sponsoring entity, neighbors’ fears of noise, parties, drugs, etc., did not happen.
She told city officials six applications for overnight parking were received, and that just two inquiries were submitted by raft guides, one of whom was hired as a host.
During summer months, Ms. Riggs said alternative car-camping options typically had fewer restrictions, cost less and were not near potentially hostile neighbors. With shorter days and cooler fall weather she said she expects this scenario will change.
Ms. Riggs said BETCH spent $14,777 in total expenses, including $13,100 in wages, leaving a balance of $37,628 in funding. The city contributed $27,405 to the project and the organization received another $25,000 in grants.
With the fund balance, Ms. Riggs recommended keeping the program going year-round while also suggesting the city install cameras at the site, place tow-away zone signs, reduce oversight salaries, relax rules, provide less supervision, allow residents on Social Security and disability and lower the daily camping fee.
Because there apparently were minimal complaints and because the project could continue on with no additional funding, city officials could extend the project say through December and conduct another review at that time on whether or not to allow the program to go on into the new year.
If it does continue through fall, officials do need to consider BETCH recommendations, particularly those related to fees and who is allowed to camp at the site.
Statements fair game
Salida City Councilwoman Jane Templeton criticized a “local media outlet” – The Mountain Mail – at a recent meeting for publishing an editorial questioning statements of two council members.
Dominique Naccarato and Alisa Pappenfort said during council discussion that they favored appointing a less experienced woman to the city Planning Commission simply because she was a woman, ahead of a man who had significant experience elsewhere in Colorado.
What’s said at council meetings is fair game for comment, regardless of subsequent votes and decisions, because it reflects officials’ thinking on a particular issue, which can and often does come into play on future subjects and policies.
The editorial noted that the council did appoint Brian Colby to a regular seat on the commission and Laura Wancura Atwood as an alternate.
‘Pancakes’ on menu
After 46 years in business, the Edwards family has sold the Patio Pancake Place on U.S. 50 to the Fontana family, who own and operate Salida Ace Hardware.
The Fontanas in turn leased the restaurant to the Harris family – Andre, Vania and Jaiden – who will operate the business as Romeo’s Pancake.
A “Thank you!” to the Edwards family on their four decades-plus of service to the community and best wishes to the Harris family.
What’s important to longtime Patio customers is that pancakes – along with other breakfast and lunch fare – will continue on the menu.
— MJB