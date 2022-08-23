Checks are in the mail
Colorado taxpayers who have filed their 2021 state income tax returns are eligible to receive a $750 rebate, or $1,500 for joint filers.
It’s important to note that Colorado Cash Back checks are only being sent to taxpayers, and not to all residents or family members of those receiving checks.
The rebate checks are being sent as a result of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Among other limitations, TABOR, approved by voters in 1992, limits the amount of revenue the state can retain and spend in a given fiscal year, based on population growth, inflation and the previous year’s spending limit.
State revenues beyond this total require that the state refund the excess to taxpayers.
Because state legislators passed the rebate bill earlier this year and the governor signed it, some mistakenly believe that the checks are a result of the largesse of state officials wanting to give something back to hardworking taxpayers.
Not so. The rebates are required under the Colorado Constitution.
As a matter of fact, Gov. Jared Polis has actively campaigned against TABOR, supporting voter initiatives through the years that would have weakened or eliminated the measure.
Rebate checks were originally set to go out later in the year, or early in 2023. The governor decided, however, to move up the distribution date, to have them sent in late summer or early fall, all the better for taxpayers to receive them prior to the November election.
And, yes, the governor just happens to be up for election this year.
State residents who did not file a 2021 state income tax return who are 65 or older, or a surviving spouse 58 or older, and who meet income limitations, may also be eligible to receive a rebate. For information, go to https://tax.colorado.gov/PTC-rebate.
Gender not expertise?
Two Salida City Council members created a stir last week when they said at Monday’s work session they preferred filling a vacancy on the city Planning Commission based on gender rather than expertise and experience.
“I know that historically we’ve stepped people up from alternates,” Alisa Pappenfort said. “I want to give the woman a chance for her hometown experience.”
“I agree with Alisa,” Dominique Naccarato said. “I want to bump Laura (Atwood) up and leave Brian (Colby) as the alternate.”
Mr. Colby has served as an alternate on the commission for six months. Prior to moving to Salida he was vice-chair of the planning commission in Superior, a fast-growing city east of Boulder where, among other things, he helped develop a comprehensive plan for a 5,000-unit development and helped plan a major retail center including Costco, Whole Foods and Home Depot.
In her application Ms. Atwood said, “I don’t believe I have many qualifications in the area of planning and zoning but I’m eager to learn,” adding that she would represent those most affected by planners’ decisions, “the working class of Salida.”
On Tuesday, Ms. Naccarato clarified her earlier comment stating if too much emphasis is placed on expertise or experience, “we run the risk of also only rewarding privilege and therefore restricting certain demographics or diversities” from positions.
So qualifications and experience are not as important as gender? So does this mean we select brain surgeons based on gender, not expertise and experience?
Statements aside, the council voted unanimously to appoint Mr. Colby to the vacant seat on the commission and Ms. Atwood as the alternate.
