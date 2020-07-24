Dear Editor:
History judges presidents on how they respond to crises.
Trump inherited the robust Obama economy and managed to keep it going for the first three years of presidency. Then, in 2020, Trump faced his first major crisis – COVID-19 pandemic. His response has been appalling.
It would have been very easy for Trump to provide leadership in dealing with COVID-19. The American people have always been willing to make sacrifices when a crisis has been encountered. Tragically, Trump’s abject failure to lead has resulted in the needless deaths of thousands of Americans.
Trump’s failure comprises three interrelated elements. First, his constant attempt to minimize the crisis. Second, his appalling efforts to minimize testing. Third, his insane decision to politicize mask-wearing.
Trump has done everything in his power to deny or minimize the crisis. He said there were only 15 U.S. cases, and “within a couple days (it is) going to be down to close to zero.” He blocked a cruise ship with COVID-19 infected passengers from landing because that would be “bad for my numbers.”
More recently, he made that absurd claim that “99 percent of COVID-19 cases are totally harmless.” In reality, 5 percent of U.S. cases are fatal. Many who recover, including asymptomatic young people, face long-term health deficits as the virus affects their lungs, heart, kidneys, and brain.
When it comes to testing, Trump has said “if we didn’t do any testing, we’d have very few cases.” Extending this “logic,” if we didn’t do pregnancy testing, we’d have very few pregnancies.
He’s even bragged that he’s told his administration to slow down testing. In many cases one has to wait for many days to get a test and then wait many more days for results.
Those who are positive but don’t know it, spread the plague and this makes it virtually impossible to do contact tracing, which is essential if we’re to control the pandemic.
Most insidious is Trump’s idiotic decision not to wear a mask, making mask wearing a political issue. Evidence suggests if everyone wore a mask in public, COVID-19 transmission could be reduced by 85 percent. It’s as simple as that.
At that reduced level of transmission, we could open up most of our economy – and our schools – without substantial risk while we await a vaccine. Opening our schools as cases skyrocket here in Chaffee County could be catastrophic.
Trump suffers from narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The symptoms of NPD are well-defined – see for yourself (mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662).
Those suffering from NPD require constant, excessive admiration. They are preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance and beauty. They belittle people they perceive as inferior.
They cannot handle anything they perceive as criticism. They lack empathy for others.
Trump evidently believes that wearing a mask detracts from his “beauty” or would make him look “weak.” Or that it would highlight the incontrovertible fact that we’re in a pandemic.
All he cares about is himself. He does not care about us. Worst. President. Ever.
Frank Waxman
Salida