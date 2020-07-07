Dear Editor:
Yet again on Thursday July 2, I open the paper to see “Marty Rush” given access to half of the editorial page.
He’s comparing Trump and his supporters to Hitler again.
Even worse, the only other editorial compared Trump’s supporters to rotting celery.
Seriously? This is how we treat our neighbors? Approximately half of this community supports “right of center” politics so wouldn’t it be nice for the community newspaper to represent that by allowing them access to the editorial page?
Even better, how about editorials that aren’t dealing with national politics at all?
Giving one member so much space would be even worse under the 2-times-a-week publication schedule.
Please reconsider how you choose the editorials to be published.
It is a disgrace to the community to support the childish writing and not having adults talking and writing like adults. Serious issues deserve serious discussion and not political pandering.
Stuart Allen
Salida