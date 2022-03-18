Speculators again seek San Luis Valley water
A proposal from a private water development company to Douglas County commissioners has reignited a discussion to move San Luis Valley water to the Front Range.
Renewable Water Resources is touting a plan to purchase SLV farms and water rights, drill wells to produce some 22,000 acre-feet of water, then pipe it north over Poncha Pass, through Poncha Springs to Johnson Village.
From there the pipe would head east over Trout Creek Pass, then northeast to empty into Antero Reservoir and South Platte River system reservoirs Eleven Mile and Cheeseman. From here the water would be fed into a system to Castle Rock-area and south Denver subdivision users.
At this point no contracts are in place, apparently no SLV farms and their water rights have been purchased, and no right-of-ways are being sought for the pipeline.
In fact, the proposal is pure speculation.
This doesn’t mean it could not happen, because it could. But what’s required, first of all, is an agreement with end users, Douglas County or south Denver governments, to purchase the water.
With the governmental agreements, the speculators-water developers would then seek project financing from state, national or even international banking sources while obtaining necessary approvals for a pipeline across Saguache, Chaffee and Park counties.
The speculators, of course, would be waving dollar signs at valley farmers and communities to convince them that it would be in their best interest to sell.
It’s by no means the first time speculators-developers have proposed drilling into SLV aquifers to pump water to Front Range consumers.
In the 1980s, American Water Development Inc. put together a plan to purchase and then move water to the state’s metro areas. To counter the effort, valley citizens formed a water district to gather the funds necessary to fight developers.
After AWDI died, another group, this one including former Gov. Dick Lamm, came up with a similar water development scheme to pump water out of the valley north and east to I-25 population centers. RWR could be an offshoot of the latter.
While a long shot, RWR’s proposal – which has been under discussion for several years – remains a possibility. Getting started depends primarily on getting an agreement from an end user such as Douglas County to purchase piped water.
In the meantime, opponents are working with valley farmers, wildlife groups and communities on education and conservation programs to stave off the project as well as to convince Douglas County to look elsewhere for its water needs.
With the growth projected for Colorado and in particular the I-25 corridor over the next 30 to 40 years, RWR’s efforts will by no means be the last attempt by speculators to raid valley aquifers to supply water for future development.
Basin snowpack 90%
While on the subject of water, for the past threefour weeks, late winter storms have been marching across the state.
Arkansas Basin snowpack as of the end of February grew slightly over January’s total, measuring 90 percent of median.
While the storms have not added significantly to the basin’s moisture totals, they have served to hold snowpack levels in place at near “normal” amounts.
Another storm is in the forecast to roll over Colorado and the Sawatch Range early next week, which will help to bolster snowpacks, streamflows and water supplies for the coming season.
— MJB