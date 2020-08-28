Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I think President Trump‘s reelection campaign is in trouble. The polling looks bad. Americans have apparently grown weary of The Trump Show. So what’s a politically vulnerable POTUS to do?
Well, political scientists at the South Hoboken Institute of Technology think they know. Their recent study concluded that Trump needs to shake up his reelection campaign. Bigly. He needs to think outside the box – outside the whole box factory, in fact.
Trump needs to name Vladimir Putin as his new campaign manager.
Putin would bring a lot to the table, the study found. Among the assets he could offer the president’s reelection campaign, are the following:
– Putin can control Trump.
Vlad and Donald have a well-established relationship. Like dogs, when the alpha male is acknowledged by all parties, everyone benefits. Trump would actually follow Putin’s advice and stop doing self-destructive, crazy stuff like pushing fake COVID cures with the ‘My Pillow’ guy.
– Putin is a proven winner.
Vlad has gotten himself elected president of Russia four times. He recently became president for life. Putin knows how to attain – and keep – political control in a global superpower.
– Putin is a master strategist.
Vlad has run Russian intelligence for decades. He’s a grand master at cyber warfare and disinformation, weapons he’s already deploying to reelect Trump. In secret. Officially naming Putin as Trump’s campaign manager would bring those weapons out of the shadows, unleashing their full potential.
– Putin is ruthless.
Bad things happen to people who oppose Vlad’s interests. Which would coincide exactly with Trump’s interests, if Putin was officially running the show. Putin knows how to deal with political opposition. An outbreak of Polonium 210 radiation poisoning at CNN? Game changer.
– Putin has police resources.
In the event of a disputed election decided by physical force, Vlad would have Trump’s back. Militarized federal agents and pro-Trump militias may not be enough to maintain political power. Trump might need an actual army in unmarked uniforms and vehicles. Putin knows where to get that.
The Hoboken study does acknowledge one big objection to its plan: The Putin appointment would be deeply shocking, unprecedented in the annals of American history. The leader of an adversarial foreign power openly running the reelection campaign of a sitting U.S. president?
Unthinkable … Or is it?
Institute scientists assessed that if Trump says the words “Russia hoax” five days straight, half the country will accept Putin’s appointment as no big deal and go back to watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
Of course, the other half of the country would be totally outraged and freaked out. But, as the study points out, half the country has been totally outraged and freaked out for four years now. And look where that’s gotten us.
Marty Rush,
Salida