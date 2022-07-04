Housing effort helps
Salida’s rental housing picture became a bit brighter last week with the city setting up five recreational vehicles through its Open Doors program.
The RVs are being placed at the Salida RV Resort just east of the city, near the former Salida Sale Barn location.
The city is purchasing seven late-model RVs at a total cost of about $190,000 to make available for rent to help ease the valley’s housing crunch.
Depending on size, units will rent for between $700 and $950 per month with renters responsible for some utility expenses. The rent includes a $648 monthly fee to cover resort space charges.
Salida is working with Chaffee Housing Authority on the program, which is managing the rentals.
At under $1,000 per month, the RV rentals can be considered “affordable housing.” Rentals in Salida start at approximately $1,400 for two-bedroom, one-bath apartments, which make the city RVs competitive in cost.
The issue, of course, is finding apartments, given the relative shortage of units available in the city or in Poncha Springs.
Living in the one of the seven units would be roughly similar to living in a small mobile home. The quarters would be somewhat cramped but do provide shelter from the elements.
The RV rentals are part of the city’s efforts to make housing more affordable and available in Salida. Another city housing program offers incentives to homeowners who convert short-term rental housing to longer-term rentals.
The city has also approved allowing car camping at Centennial Park, which is expected to get started shortly. Fifteen spaces to the north of the aquatic center will be available, with rentals managed through the BETCH program.
While car camping, for example, is not exactly ideal, the city is making a considerable effort to help provide housing or a safe place to live for workers who otherwise do not have shelter.
Give credit to Salida City Council and city officials for their efforts. The city’s programs by themselves will not resolve the present rental housing crunch, but they are helping to provide a place to live for those working in the valley.
Judges appointed
Two new district judges, Amanda Hunter and Kaitlin Turner, will be serving the 11th Judicial District following their recent appointments.
They will be taking over court duties of Stephen Groome, who retired from his Park County position, and Ramsey Lama, who resigned from his Fremont County post.
The two new District Court judges join Patrick Murphy, the district’s chief judge, who generally serves Chaffee County, and Lynette M. Wenner, who hears Fremont and Custer county cases.
While district judges typically are assigned to cases in specific counties, duties are sometimes shifted because of conflicts. This is what happened in the recent Morphew trial, where Judge Murphy had to remove himself from the case, with Judge Lama taking over proceedings.
Congratulations to the 11th Judicial District’s new district judges.
Monsoons here
It’s now official. The National Weather Service has termed the relatively cool and rainy weather of the past week or so as the monsoon season.
Normally, the valley’s monsoon moisture, coming up over New Mexico and Arizona to the south, comes about the first week of July. But we don’t hear any complaints on the early arrival.
The moisture is most welcome, serving to dampen fire danger while boosting lawns and gardens.
— MJB