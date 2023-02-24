Senseless Ukraine War starts its second year
Today, Feb. 24, marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, expected the “special military operation” would be over quickly, that Ukrainians would buckle under the Red Army onslaught, that Kyiv would be under Russian control in a matter of weeks if not days.
But Russia vastly underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and Ukrainians’ willingness to fight for their country, for its and their freedom.
Supported by tens of billions of dollars in military equipment courtesy of the U.S. and its NATO allies, from rifles to helicopters to trucks and artillery, along with material goods, medical assistance and other necessities for civilians, Ukraine has courageously fought its much larger neighbor to what’s been a winter standoff on the country’s eastern border.
According to news reports, Russia is preparing for a renewed push into Ukraine, massing forces at the border for a spring offensive in a war that shows no sign of ending.
Estimates of casualties vary widely with reports of 200,000 Russians killed or wounded with some 100,000 Ukrainians dead or injured in action, with up to 30,000 noncombatants killed and thousands more wounded.
Russian leaders appear intent on extending Russia to its Cold War borders, with Ukraine just the first step in regaining its former territory and supposed glory.
For now, the senseless bloodshed continues into its second year.
Condolences
Condolences to the family of U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Christopher Hutchings, who died Feb. 5 at Camp Pendleton, California, a USMC training base north of San Diego.
The 2022 Buena Vista High School graduate was a standout athlete competing as a cross-country runner and for four years at the state wrestling tournament.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Pfc. Hutchings’ body home on Feb. 16.
Of those lining the town’s streets in freezing temperatures as the motorcade passed, the BV police department wrote in a post, “These are the people who knew Chris and loved him, the people who just last year stood in the bleachers and cheered for him. Chris ... this is your town still cheering for you.”
Wrestling champions
Three Chaffee County wrestlers won titles at the state championship tournament in Denver.
Competing in the 2A division, Buena Vista High School senior David Arellano won a title at 157 pounds, pinning his first three opponents in 58 seconds, 1:43 and 1:48, earning a 4-2 decision in the finals, compiling a 37-1 record for the year.
BVHS junior Caleb Camp, 36-4, won his third straight state championship, this year wrestling at 126 pounds, jumping two weight classes. He won by a fall in the first round at 42 seconds, then by a 3-0 decision and a pin at 6:00 in the third round and with a 4-3 decision in the final bout.
Salida High School’s Drew Johnson finished his senior year with a perfect 40-0 record, with four pins in 40 seconds, 2:27, 41 seconds and 1:12 to win the 3A 215-pound weight class title. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
Congratulations to the three state champions!
— MJB