CPW fencing reducing wildlife crash numbers
Working in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently completed construction of about 2 miles of fencing along U.S. 24-285 just east of Johnson Village.
If results are similar to those experience has shown at other highway wildlife fencing projects, the Trout Creek fence will significantly reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle crashes along the busy stretch of highway.
The wildlife barrier is the second section of fencing erected in the county. A 2-mile section of fence went up in 2018 along U.S. 285 between Nathrop and Buena Vista-Johnson Village.
According to CDOT’s Mark Lawler, the 8-foot Nathrop fence reduced the number of wildlife-vehicle crashes over a two-year period from 20 down to four, which is about what officials had anticipated.
When plans for the Nathrop fence were announced, officials said similar fencing projects around the state reduced animal-vehicle crashes by about 80 percent.
Both projects use fences to steer deer, elk and other wildlife to underpasses where they can safely travel from one side of a highway to the other.
At the Trout Creek project existing drainage underpasses, already large enough for deer and elk to pass through, were utilized.
Wildlife-vehicle collisions take a serious toll on deer, elk and other animals. They also can result in serious injuries and even fatalities of travelers, besides causing costly repairs.
The recently completed Trout Creek project will enhance motorists’ safety through a heavily traveled section of U.S. highway in the county.
Thanks for the service
After four years of service, Rusty Granzella leaves his position as a county commissioner.
Not new to community service, Mr. Granzella previously served on the Salida City Council and as a member of the Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education and on the board of Mountain River Credit Union.
During his time as a commissioner, the county dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, the Nestlé-Blue Triton renewal and a host of other projects and issues. He represented the county on various entities including county fair and airport boards, Southern Colorado Economic Development District and Upper Arkansas Council of Governments.
Over the past four years he contributed to the county’s establishing the Chaffee Housing Authority, Chaffee Common Ground, Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and an update to the comprehensive plan.
During his time on the county board, he used his experience gained at other local government posts to advantage, tackling issues in a straightforward, commonsense manner without fanfare or hoopla, typically avoiding the limelight.
Thank you for your exemplary service, Mr. Granzella, as a county commissioner and through the years, and best wishes for the future and your continuing involvement and leadership in local programs.
Congratulations
• To August and Jonathan Rivera, parents of 2023’s first baby in Chaffee County, Elijah Storm Rivera, at 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces and 20 inches, born on Jan. 3.
• To P.T. Wood, who this past week took his position as Chaffee County District 3 county commissioner. Mr. Wood previously served four years as Salida’s mayor.
— MJB