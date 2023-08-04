A few weeks ago Merle Baranczyk was here cleaning out his old office (I have some big plans for that space) and handed me a few books that he thought I might find useful. Included in these industry gems was a pamphlet entitled “Words of Warning.” The four-pager read: “The following list of selected words and phrases can spark libel lawsuits and/or demands for retraction. These ‘warning’ words or phrases should be scrutinized carefully before use in news stories.” Some examples include, jerk, idiot, fascist and liar.
As a lover of language and lists of “no,” this enticed me. One phrase, “kept woman,” definitely dates this handbook. I think a lot of words could be added, and some removed. I noticed the word “queer,” which I would agree was once considered defamatory in all uses, but is now an apt and accepted word – when correctly applied. Isn’t the evolution of language fascinating? I know nonbinary pronouns can trip people up like they/them and a new one I haven’t heard about much locally, ze. Using the plural “they” when referring to a singular person can be an adjustment for the brain, but we adapt or die, right? To put things into perspective (I’ve been using this example a lot lately), if you met someone who introduced themselves to you as Christopher, but added, “I don’t like to be called Chris,” and you continually called them “Chris,” it would not be surprising if they got upset. A few slips, sure, you’re only human, but how many slip-ups until it’s just mean? I’m talking about basic kindness here. The golden rule, do unto others as you do unto yourself. It’s basic kindness.
Whoof. I got off track. Back to the Words of Warning pamphlet! On the back is a “libel checklist.” It reads: “Libel is
-an unprivileged
-publication
-of a false
-and defamatory statement
-about the plaintiff
-that harms the plaintiff.
A defamatory statement is one that
-tends to injure the subject's reputation by lowering public esteem, respect, goodwill or confidence or
-tends to expose one to public hatred, shame, contempt, ridicule or disgrace.”
Merle said to me the stickiest part of this job is the letters to the editor. Upon meeting our new owner, Jim O’Rourke, one reader suggested that The Mountain Mail leave the letters completely untouched. O’Rourke said no one had ever suggested that to him before. He was intrigued. I am too. I’m not sure I’ll go that route, but I will be overly skeptical of any of the “words of warning.”
Today, our beloved coworker and friend, D.J. DeJong is leaving our newsroom after 10 years to pursue other avenues. It is certainly bittersweet to see her go. I’m glad she is making a change – I am a big advocate for change – but bummed at the thought of trying to fill her shoes! I’m glad that we will still see D.J. around town, leading walking tours and substitute teaching. Hopefully I’ll also see D.J. not working. That would be a nice change.
D.J. was a tremendous asset to this newsroom, and her dedication to this community is hard matched. Best of luck to you, my friend. I’ll see you around town!
— CRM