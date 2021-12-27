Cancel names, history
In America’s South, a movement to strip parks and public places of war statues of Confederate war heroes and change the names of buildings of Civil War icons has been ongoing the past two years.
That movement now stretches across the country, but instead of focusing on the war between the states, targets now are any names deemed offensive by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names or, in Colorado, the state’s Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Among the first to draw attention in Colorado was Chaffee County’s Chinaman Gulch, a rugged four-wheel-drive recreation area near Buena Vista.
In 2019, county commissioners voted unanimously to keep the name after a complaint was filed with the U.S. naming board. But since then the state and national name sensitivity meter has apparently gone beyond high to overboard.
In 2020, Gov. Jared Polis created the state’s naming advisory board to ensure that no mountain peak, gulch, trail or other public site, or tree or rock, for that matter, is found to be offensive by some group or individual.
Nor does it take a petition with hundreds of signatures, apparently, to convince state or national naming authorities to take action. Just a few complaints or name endorsements is all it now takes.
This was not always the case. It took more than two years of effort by Salidan Wayne Iverson to convince the national naming board to designate an unnamed but prominent 13,472-foot peak northwest of Mount Ouray in honor of the chief’s wife, Chipeta, who is in the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame, among the first women selected.
That former care and diligence, though, is for the federal naming board a figment of the past. The board is intent on making wholesale name changes, regardless of local preference, with little if any specific support for a given peak, site or area.
Familiar names known by generations over decades will be jettisoned in favor of in many instances generic titles, though the Colorado advisory board is asking for time to make recommendations to the national naming authority.
It’s taking the cancel culture’s revoking of an individual or entity’s previous status for slights perceived or real to a mass renunciation of hundreds if not thousands of once accepted names.
In the process the nation, states and communities lose a segment and sometimes significant pieces of history, wiped away in many instances because someone or some group has deemed the given moniker offensive.
Just in a nick of time
Just in time for Christmas break crowds, Monarch Mountain received about 20 inches of snow.
Storms started moving across the state Christmas Eve and have not let up since.
The National Weather Service forecasts snow showers for Monarch Pass through Saturday, New Year’s Day. Snowfall is expected to be light over the Sawatch Range though higher amounts are possible as storms’ intensities shift.
Snow and sustained high winds with gusts of 50-plus mph over the mountains made for hazardous driving, conditions which are expected to continue to the New Year’s weekend.
If you favor skiing and other winter sports, enjoy. If traveling, check road reports and be cautious.
Thanks for the cheer
To all those who have taken the time to decorate homes and yards with holiday lights and fixtures, thank you! You have made the Christmas season bright and cheery, and certainly worth a leisurely evening car tour of the city and area.
— MJB