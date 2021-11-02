Reality: no quick fixes for local housing crunch
Buena Vista town officials announced Oct. 26 plans to develop 65 new sale or rental housing units on two town-owned lots at Carbonate and Arizona streets with space for childcare and businesses.
The units would be targeted to households earning between 60 and 140 percent of area median income – approximately $56,000 – with preference given to local employees and employers.
Short-term rentals would not be allowed.
In other housing news, Jane’s Place, a transitional 17-unit development off Third Street in Salida, will receive $1.3 million in grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Funds will be used to defray building costs and reduce debt, helping to ensure more affordable rents for residents. Construction is slated for completion in fall 2022.
Construction is currently underway for Salida Ridge, a 48-unit, $13 million project being developed by Harder-Diesslin Development. With completion slated for summer 2022, the deed-restricted project is being developed with low-income housing tax credit funding targeting residents earning 60 percent of AMI.
The city of Salida served as the fiscal agent for the project, securing $700,000 in community development block grant funding through the state and restructured water and sewer taps fees. The city also provided $350,000 in funding for Jane’s Place, among other grants and incentives.
While these developments along with other county projects are significant, employees and employers continue facing housing-related issues.
A recent survey found that working families are struggling with housing that, first of all, they can find, and second of all, they can afford.
Business owners at the same time are frustrated with a lack of employees, which in turn is linked directly to a shortage of available and affordable housing. Some businesses have reduced operating hours and/or closed a day or two every week. Others have simply closed because of employee issues.
Becky Gray, Chaffee Housing Authority director, told BV town officials that a 2016 housing needs assessment noted a goal of 270 affordable housing units every year for 10 years to get caught up with the demand at that time.
“We’re nowhere near meeting those goals,” she said, noting that local governments did not have the organizational infrastructure in place back then to meet the need. She said county and municipalities “have come a long way since then, but still we’re clearly behind on our production goals.”
If the county had a need for 270 affordable units in 2016, five years back, the need has only gone up since then.
The unfortunate fact is there are no easy or quick fixes to the affordable housing issue. It will take projects like the recently announced Buena Vista development, Jane’s Place and Salida Ridge and a number of others to meet the county and region’s housing needs.
That’s no consolation for those looking for an affordable place to live today, or for business owners needing employees now.
But it is the reality at this time. It will take a continuing effort of local government and agencies over several years to meet the county and region housing crunch.
Numbers skyrocketing
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket with 12 new county cases Monday and 84 cases the past week. Since early 2020, October’s 220 total cases was second only to December 2020’s 254 cases. November is poised to set a new county high.
— MJB