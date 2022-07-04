Dear Editor:
It’s happening again – another proposal to develop pristine ranchland in Chaffee County. This time it’s the Chavara Ranch Major Subdivision. Briefly, the proposal is to subdivide 288 acres into 108 lots, some industrial lots, some larger lots, some homestead lots, and 62 lots at “approximately” ½ acre each.
These 62 lots, referred to as a cluster subdivision per the proposal overview, are of particular concern here. They just do not fit with the character, the aesthetic, the look and feel and the environment of the adjacent and surrounding developed properties. Nor do they seem to fit with the new Chaffee County land use plan or the Envision Chaffee County vision.
Existing developed properties in the adjacent and surrounding areas within sight of the Chavara Ranch are all on multi-acreage properties, a few at 1.5 to 2 acres, many at 4 to 5 acres and many much larger. Everyone that I have spoken with who lives in the area near the Chavara Ranch does so for the views, the open space, the large lots, the agriculture/ranching and for various other reasons.
Development is inevitable, but please let’s do it in a way consistent with the current character of the adjacent and surrounding properties. Let rural Chaffee County stay rural for the current and for future generations.
Marty Glapa,
Salida