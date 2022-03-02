Congress to president: stop buying Russian oil
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said this week the U.S. should cease purchase of all petroleum products from Russia after the country’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
We have rarely if ever agreed with the California Democrat, but in this instance we not only agree but, as noted in recent editorials, suggest that this country take off the shackles of the American oil industry and ramp up production.
The Biden administration’s response is that it has no intent to reduce the supply of oil, which would drive higher pump prices for gas and other fuels.
President Biden, take note: Gas prices around the country and world are already shooting up. While as of Thursday evening, a couple of convenience stores and gas stations in Salida still offered regular for $3.56-$3.59, what the cost of a gallon of gas has been for several weeks, prices had jumped from 7 to 20 cents a gallon at other stores.
Rep. Pelosi and a bipartisan cross-section of the U.S. House and Senate are saying this country should not be purchasing oil from Russia following its murderous incursion into Ukraine.
The jump in oil prices comes as no surprise. In the past, oil and petroleum products often spiked in times of worldwide crisis, and the current situation is no different.
As an oil exporting nation, the rise in oil prices will benefit Russia and its despot president, Vladimir Putin, and help fund his war on the people of Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies should not be purchasing oil at any price from Russia.
President Biden reportedly told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the U.S. “is doing what we can” to assist his country. If this were in fact the truth, the administration would have already stopped Russian oil deliveries to the U.S.
With its vast underground reserves, the U.S. should once again open up federal lands to oil exploration, development and production and urge other exporting nations to increase production as well. This country could provide oil and gas to Europe, replacing at least in part oil and natural gas now being supplied by Russia.
The Putin-Russian aggression against Ukraine is not likely to be a short war. And there are already signs that other former Soviet bloc nations could be the next targets.
If nations around the globe are condemning Russia for its invasion, the U.S. and its allies should do whatever possible to cramp Russia’s oil sales.
As the Ukrainian prime minister said this week, continuing to purchase Russian oil and other products is “traitorous to humanity,” and trading in the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children.
SDC hears customers
After hearing months of complaints from its customers, Sangre de Cristo Electric’s board of directors voted Feb. 23 to rescind its proposed rate increases slated to go into effect in April, leaving the current rate structure in place.
The board directed the firm that had drafted the proposed changes to come up with alternative pricing models to be considered in June and July.
Among other concerns, customers objected to increases in monthly service charges and the revamping of solar credits that have been in place for several years.
Credit the board and co-op officials for listening to customers and taking action accordingly.
However, because the association is looking to firm up its financial position amid rate changes paid for electrical power generation and other costs, rate increases are all but certain to be coming, just in a different form and structure.
— MJB