Hospital district to make TABOR refunds
In March, the Salida Hospital District will be sending refund checks to property taxpayers on county assessors’ tax ownership lists as of Jan. 1.
The refund totaling $2,305,881 will be distributed in equal amounts to taxpayers in Chaffee and portions of Saguache and Fremont counties.
According to Leslie Fagerberg, chief financial officer, the refund includes $1,819,537 in principal accruing from mill levies in excess of 1.135 mills for 2018-21, plus $486,344 in interest.
At the hospital district’s January meeting she said the error in the levy goes back earlier than 2018 but that only taxes paid in the four-year period will be subject to refunds.
The district mill levy for the 2022 property tax year, to be paid in 2023, is 1.672 mills.
Ms. Fagerberg did not go into details to explain how the discrepancy in the mill levy came about, only that it was brought to her attention in November, when an investigation into the matter was begun.
The amount of refund to be distributed to property taxpayers and how the district mill levy might change has not been announced.
TABOR, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, approved by Colorado voters in 1992, allows for tax increases based on population increase and increases in the state consumer price index.
Any increase beyond this amount must either be approved by voters or refunded to taxpayers.
Last year the state of Colorado refunded excess revenues to citizens with checks of $750, regardless of the amount taxpayers may have paid in state income taxes. State revenues are derived from a statewide sales tax of 2.9 percent and a state income tax.
Real estate sales cool
As noted in the Jan. 20 Mountain Mail, Realtors of Central Colorado report that the county real estate market is cooling.
A slower housing market comes as no surprise. Real estate sales across the country as well as in the county have slowed in large part because of rising interest rates.
According to Fund.com, current interest rates average about 6.2 percent for 30-year mortgages, which is about twice the rate of 2021, and 5.2 percent for 15-year mortgages.
While interest rates are up, housing prices in Salida have not changed appreciably. For 2022, the median closed price for single-family homes stands at $750,000, up from 2021’s median price of $650,000 and 2020’s $545,000.
The slower market in the county appears to mean it might take a bit longer to sell a home than it did a year or two ago, and prices may not be going up as fast as they have over the past two to three years.
According to the experts, home prices are not expected to fall significantly – if at all – and a crash like that of 2008-09 is considered highly unlikely.
Welcome to Carters
A Chaffee County Welcome! to Susan Carter, the new CSU Extension agent for Chaffee County, and her husband, Rick.
She takes over the county position formerly held by Kurt Jones, who has taken on new duties for the extension service.
A Pennsylvania native, Ms. Carter has lived in Colorado for some 30 years. She can be reached at the CSU Extension office in Poncha Springs, by phone at 719-539-6447 or email susan.carter@colostate.edu.
— MJB