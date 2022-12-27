Cage-free, no plastic: what’s next for state?
Thanks to Colorado legislators and governor, consumers statewide will be paying for plastic and paper bags and higher cost for groceries.
Starting Jan. 1, stores including Safeway, City Market and LaGree’s will be required to charge 10 cents for plastic bags and may also start charging for paper bags.
The new fees will be in effect through the coming year. Then starting Jan. 1, 2024, one-time use plastic bags will be banned entirely at many groceries and other retailers.
Some retailers aren’t waiting for the latter date. Starting Sunday, Colorado Walmart stores will reportedly cease use of single-use plastic and paper carry-out bags.
For some consumers, the law will have no effect. This is because some shoppers – granted, a decisive minority – put their beliefs into action years ago providing their own bags at store checkouts. The new law, however, means everyone will be forced to comply with the new government edict.
Also starting Jan. 1, grocers in Colorado will begin the transition to cage-free eggs, which will take full effect in 2025.
Starting Sunday, the first phase of HB20-1343, the Egg-Laying Hen Confinement Standards bill, goes into effect requiring that all eggs sold in the state will come from hens who have a minimum of 12 square inches in which to do their business.
The legislation’s second phase requires that by 2025 all eggs sold in the state be from hens with 12 square inches and unlimited vertical access or at least 18 square inches of space.
Why the move to cage-free eggs? Because they’re healthier and more nutritious? Not necessarily. While some producers say their cage-free versions have less fat and are more nutritious, many dieticians say there’s no significant difference.
Adding to the “no additional nutrition” theory is that while “cage-free” is prominently displayed at grocers’ egg section, there’s no claim about cage-free eggs being healthier.
Then why cage-free? Because hens with 18 inches of space or a foot of space with an unimpeded view of a ceiling above are happier?
So much for consumers’ mistaken picture of what cage-free means, that is a few dozen clucking hens emerging from their night roosts every morning at the break of day, roaming freely on a farm yard, pecking away happily in grass, gardens, dirt and everything else found in farm yards to go back at dark to the hen house to deposit overnight one precious egg. Or on a good night maybe two?
Producers say that the legislative requirement of cage-free eggs will increase costs to consumers by $1-$2 a dozen.
The two scenarios, eliminating plastic bags and requiring “cage-free” eggs, are an example of our state legislators and governor, in all their advanced knowledge and woke wisdom, knowing what’s best for the rest of us, passing bills that force requirements which in a free market might see just partial observance.
If legislators and a governor can ban plastic bags at checkout and require so-called cage-free eggs with little if any human health benefit, what else can they do?
If politicians are truly “woke,” could they ban other use of plastic and paper, such as paper plates and napkins, paper towels, paper and plastic cups, plastic forks, knives and spoons or just about anything else made of plastic? Or what about all the all-but-impossible-to-open plastic wrapping that stuff comes in? Why not ban plastic bags for bread loaves?
And what’s next for the cage-free line of thinking? Could grass-fed beef be required? What about all-organic eggs, meat and veggies?
— MJB