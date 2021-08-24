Dear Editor:
On behalf of the No Mining on Methodist Coalition, which represents the homeowner associations on Methodist Mountain, we would sincerely like to thank the public, media and all of the organizations that submitted comments and gave support and feedback on the proposed Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix mining expansion.
In the last year, local, national and international organizations asked their members to oppose an expansion of the Hard Rock mining operation onto 62 acres of Bureau of Land Management land on Methodist Mountain. The main reasons for the request to deny the permit include negative socioeconomic and environmental impacts and loss of the Solstice Trail. Organizations who showed their support included Sierra Club, Colorado Mountain Club, Salida Mountain Trails, International Mountain Biking Association and Wild Connections.
In addition, our gratitude goes to these organizations for encouraging their membership to stay engaged in our community and Chaffee County by spreading the word and submitting comments to BLM about the proposed expansion. Thank you to Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Central Colorado Climate Coalition, Quiet Use Coalition and Central Colorado Humanists. Our appreciation also goes to Mike Rosso and Colorado Central magazine.
Special thanks to the thousands of folks who commented at both levels of the BLM process since the summer of 2020. The letters, comments and petition signatures in opposition totaled over 2,500 by Aug. 14. While the 30-day deadline for commenting was very restrictive and definitely limited input from the public, we are pleased with the support.
For updates on the decision and next steps, visit www.nominingonmethodist.org or our Facebook and Instagram pages. We have requested a public community meeting prior to a final decision.
The residents on Methodist Mountain certainly enjoy and appreciate the trails in the area. Salida Mountain Trails and its members have been a tremendous leader in this fight. Our No Mining on Methodist Coalition’s opposition to the mining expansion is about more than keeping a wonderful trail open and undamaged.
Our advocacy is the reason that folks move to the Chaffee County region: protection and respect for our public lands and recreational opportunities; sustainability of our plants, wildlife, air quality and rural viewscape; as well as preservation of our health, safety and quality of life.
No Mining on Methodist Coalition:
Methodist Mountain HOA,
Jerry Mallett;
Choctaw and Cherokee Heights HOA, Linda Erickson;
Boothill HOA,
Kevin Hosman