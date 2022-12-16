Pot excise funds drop comes as no surprise
Earlier this month Chaffee County commissioners approved awards totaling $245,550 to nonprofits and public entities from the county’s marijuana excise tax.
The real news in the story – besides which organizations received how much – was that the county’s receipts from the tax were down 40 percent from the previous year, which meant reduced funds if not fewer entities receiving funds.
That the excise tax funds have dropped is not surprising considering the number of states that have legalized marijuana grow operations and medical and recreational cannabis use.
In 2012 voters in Colorado and Washington were the first two states to approve recreational as well as medicinal pot use. Today 43 states allow some type of medicinal pot use. In addition, 21 states have approved recreational pot sales.
In Colorado those 21 and older can possess and give away up to an ounce of marijuana and grow six plants each, with a limit of 12 pot plants per household.
Purchases of pot at licensed dispensaries are subject to standard sales tax, plus an additional 10 percent marijuana sales tax. An excise tax of 15 percent is applied to the wholesale price of retail pot, or the price that dispensaries pay the cultivators who grow, process and sell pot.
It is proceeds of the county excise tax that generated the funding to the 17 entities receiving grants for the 2022 year as recommended by the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
Barring changes in how pot is taxed, excise tax amounts collected by the county will likely continue to decline through the years ahead as more and more states go through the process of approving recreational as well as medicinal pot use.
At some point that number will eventually plateau as all states – or nearly all states – approve recreational pot sales.
When Colorado first approved recreational pot, even though its use is banned in public places, the state became a go-to destination for some visitors looking to experience their own “Rocky Mountain High” (apologies to John Denver).
No doubt some users moved here because, at least in part, recreational pot was legal and they could grow their own weed.
In the future there will almost certainly continue to be a county distribution of marijuana excise tax funds.
However, over the years the amounts are likely to continue to decline, from this year’s quarter-million dollars – and much less from previous years’ $400,000-$500,000 awards – as more states and even the federal government through acts of Congress approve recreational as well as medicinal pot use.
A sweet inspiration
It may not take vampire fang or Oreo owl cookies to encourage Salida Middle School students to pick up a book to read, but then it doesn’t hurt either. Middle school students celebrated books, reading and literacy at the recent “Book Feast” where they prepared and presented treats based on a book they read.
The sweet creations showed lively imaginations, which is one of the things reading inspires.
Wintry cold arrives
Salida and the Upper Arkansas dodged the winter snowstorm sweeping across the country, but not the cold that came with it. The question is will lows dip below zero or hover in the single digits?
— MJB