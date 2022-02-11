Andrea Carlstrom: Virus ‘here to stay’
From Andrea Carlstrom’s comments in Tuesday’s Mountain Mail, the virus is now a fact of everyday life, and it will be an illness to be dealt with from this point forward, similar to other illnesses such as the flu or even the common cold.
Her statement comes as the county – and world for that matter – begins the start of the third year of dealing with the coronavirus.
Noting that a time may come when restrictions are once again called for, “that is not now,” she wrote. “I hope you find the solace and support you need to live your life to the fullest even though COVID-19 as a household name is here to stay.”
This is a significant statement coming from the county public health director who has led the fight against the virus the past two years.
Her comments come two months after Gov. Jared Polis declared in December that the coronavirus emergency was over, that those who wanted to get vaccinated had an ample opportunity to do so and those who are not vaccinated are making a conscious decision not to get the shots.
The statements that we are now going to be living with the coronavirus come after numbers spiked in November at 434 cases and then effectively doubled in January, to 864 cases.
The two months alone account for 40 percent of county cases recorded since February 2020, which says something about just how contagious the Omicron variant is. Case numbers in the county for the past two weeks are averaging about 15 per day, down from January’s spike but up significantly from earlier months – with the exception of November.
Cases are most likely even higher given that not all of those who contract the virus get tested or, if taking a home test, report test results to the county.
As Ms. Carlstrom noted in her statement, the spike in cases in the two months did not result in a sudden surge in the number of hospitalizations in the county, or deaths for that matter. She said while seeing a record number of cases, the Salida hospital saw the fewest number of virus patients since last August.
Though more contagious, the current variant generally carries less severe symptoms for most of those infected.
She said that although what future variants will present is not known, “for now we have what the public health system was hoping for: a safe and effective vaccine and a mild (for most, if fully vaccinated) virus.”
While stating the virus is now a part of life, it’s not as if symptoms and positive cases can be ignored. The county health department notes in its updated isolation and quarantine guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated steps to take if exposed or if testing positive with the virus.
Essentially, the guidelines call for following the basic tenets of communicable disease mitigation, to get vaccinated, stay home if sick, wear a mask when near those at high risk or when community transmission is high, get tested if one has symptoms and tell those you may have been in close contact with if testing positive.
Those testing positive should isolate for a minimum of five days and, if symptoms are not resolved, or if a fever persists, to continue to isolate.
These are steps to take going forward for the foreseeable future, as we learn to live with the virus.
“Now is the time to start normalizing,” Ms. Carlstrom wrote, “what will likely be with us for our entire lives, like influenza and other illnesses we have learned to live with.”
Those fully vaccinated who are anxious, she wrote, should know it’s OK “to begin to re-engage in activities that bring you joy,” which after 24 months of fear may prove to be easier said than done.
