‘Red wave’ just a trickle
The “red wave” turned out to be something of a trickle in the Nov. 8 general election, at least as far as control of Congress goes.
Typically, in mid-term elections, the president’s party loses seats in both the House and Senate.
With the Georgia Senate race to be decided in a runoff next month, Democrats have retained control of the Senate, holding 50 seats with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tiebreaker.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, results to date show Republicans winning 212 seats to Democrats 204 with 218 seats necessary for a majority in the 435-member chamber.
The GOP appears to be in a position to take a majority, but final results will not be known until votes are tallied in 19 remaining races.
Given President Joe Biden’s relative unpopularity, some pundits had predicted a Republican wave based on inflation, gas prices and the uncontrolled influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
But Democrats beat off the wave, using the Supreme Court abortion decision of the past summer and tying Republican candidates to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election denials to hold onto at least the Senate.
The GOP could still thwart some elements of the Biden administration agenda by winning the House, but that’s by no means a guarantee.
Following the election, Colorado remains decidedly blue. All three branches of Colorado’s state government will remain under Democratic control, from the governor’s office to both state House and state Senate.
Sen. Michael Bennet easily beat the GOP’s Joe O’Dea, and the offices of secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer remain under Democratic control.
In the race for the 7th Congressional District U.S. House seat, Chaffee County will be represented by Democrat Brittany Pettersen, who won 57 percent of the vote in the newly realigned district following 2020’s census.
In local state legislative races, two Republicans won seats. Republican Mark Baisley won Senate District 4 over Democrat Jeff Ravage 59 to 41 percent and Republican Stephanie Luck polled 67 percent of votes to Democrat Kathryn Green’s 33 percent in the District 60 House race. District 60 includes a narrow strip of southeastern Chaffee County, basically the Piñon Hills area.
Democrat Julie McCluskie easily won the state House District 13 seat over the GOP’s David Buckley, 58 to 42 percent. The district runs from Chaffee County north to the Wyoming border.
Chaffee County voted almost uniformly to support the Ravage, Green and McCluskie campaigns, voting about 55-56 percent for the Democrats to Republican candidates’ 44-45 percent.
On state ballot questions, voters nixed the three liquor-related questions, Propositions 124, 125 and 126, which would have allowed store ownership expansion, the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores and third-party delivery of alcohol.
While final numbers have not been released, Prop 125 failed statewide by less than 7,000 votes, 934,841 to 927,892, 50.17 percent to 49.82 percent.
Voters passed Proposition 122, allowing the use of psychedelic mushrooms, following along earlier approval of marijuana.
State voters also said “no” to allowing nonprofit organizations to pay minimum wages to those working bingo and raffle games.
Voters approved questions raising taxes on those earning $300,000 or more in adjusted gross income to fund school lunch programs, and requiring future ballot tax questions to show tax information tables.
And what’s perhaps least surprising, voters approved a tax cut, reducing the state income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55 to 4.4 percent by a 66-34 percent margin.
