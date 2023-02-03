Vandaveer’s future awaits next city steps
Once again, the City of Salida is asking citizens about their preferences for what to do with, or how to develop about 100 remaining acres of Vandaveer Ranch.
Now referred to as the South Ark Neighborhood, Tuesday’s SteamPlant meeting was about the third if not the fourth time city officials have asked the community about developing the property southeast of Salida, stretching from U.S. 50 west to CR 107.
The city purchased Vandaveer/SAN, including water rights and about 192 acres, in 2004 from Glen and Julie Vandaveer for $3.2 million. At the time it was hailed as a signature event in Salida’s history.
As the acquisition approaches its 20th anniversary, just over half, or about 100 acres of the original property – the piece west of the highway – bought by the city remain undeveloped.
The portion of the ranch on the east side of 50 has seen substantial development including construction of the U.S. Forest Service building; Salida Ridge, two 24-unit low income apartments; and a separate apartment development. Work is under way on another residential project.
The city sold off a strip on the west side of 50 to developers, but that land as well as the rest of the parcel has not yet been developed.
Development of this acreage was the subject of Tuesday’s meeting. Judging from the number of folks packing into the SteamPlant ballroom, interest in how the remaining land, now dried-up pasture, is developed is intense.
Those at the meeting were not bashful about what they wanted to see on the property, from affordable housing and other residential projects, to parks, trails and open space.
Included in the approximately 100 acres is about a stretch of the tree-lined South Arkansas River, which some day will make a terrific trail system and natural recreation site.
From Tuesday’s meeting city officials hope to discern citizens’ preferences but the key question is how the city is to get utilities, including water, sewer, gas, electric, phone and cable service as well as highway access to the property.
One possibility would be to make an agreement with a developer or developers who in exchange for land would be asked to bring utilities to the property. Not that long ago, Fred Lowry, who is now deceased, made a proposal to the city to do just that. The offer was refused.
If it had been accepted the city today would obviously be in a much different position, most likely much further along in development of the western half of the former ranch.
As development of Vandaveer takes its next steps, one thing the city needs to do is provide a complete and transparent accounting of property sales, from the 2004 purchase to the present. This information is a necessary step in the property’s development. It would provide a measure of confidence in the city’s handling of the project.
The next chapter of Salida’s Vandaveer/South Ark Neighborhood development awaits.
Shelter’s valuable help
The Ark-Valley Humane Society has made a number of improvements in recent years to better serve the county’s felines and canines and their human counterparts.
Funded in large part by a .5-mill countywide mill levy with a $312,000 2023 budget, the shelter provides much-needed care and valuable help for dogs and cats, including foster care, medical treatments and adoption services along with training assistance and a variety of pet supplies.
— MJB