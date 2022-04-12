Dear Editor:
Dear Salida,
Thank you for your support in attendance for our first Salida Moth. It was a huge success: We sold out, raised funds for KHEN and A Church and heard some incredible heartfelt stories.
A special thanks to our sponsors: Julie Mordecai Consulting, Peak Solar Designs, Howl Mercantile & Coffee, Salida Mountain Sports, Soulcraft Brewing, Cellar Wine and Spirits, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, 7000 Feet Running Company, Salida Books, Salida Circus, Vital Living Herbs & Nutrition, Bunny and Clyde’s and Amicas Pizza.
A huge thank you to all of the story tellers, attendees and volunteers who helped make this event come to fruition and thrive. Also thank you to KHEN’s station manager, Mark Schoenecker, for live-streaming the event.
We look forward to the next Salida Moth. Stay tuned for the next theme announcement and auditions.
Andrea Mossman and Jesse Dresch,
Salida Moth organizers