Natural gas: Mixing science and politics?
The Biden administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission created a recent stir with the announcement that it could consider banning the sale of new natural gas-powered stoves.
Though he would not cite a specific study, a CPSC official said if the appliances are found to be hazardous to health, no option is off the table, including banning the sale of new gas stoves.
Critics say, while a federal outright ban of new gas stoves is possible in the future, what’s happening of late is that states and cities are implementing climate action plans that strongly discourage if not outright ban natural gas for space or water heating, or cooking.
The City of Salida is one of the above. The city has adopted a climate action plan that discourages the use of fossil fuels, including natural gas. Preliminary plans for the city’s proposed new fire station call for a gas-free facility.
After the CPSC gas stove statement, the Biden administration contradicted the agency, saying there are no plans to ban the popular appliance.
Natural gas has been used for much of the past century. It’s efficient, quick, safe and cost effective for home space and water heating, as well as for cooking. Because it is a readily available, clean-burning fuel, coal-burning electrical generating plants have been converted to natural gas.
So where is the push to ban gas stoves coming from? Why is a federal agency suddenly referring to “studies” – without citing any one specifically – that gas cooking stoves may be hazardous to human health?
The obvious answer is because of radical environmentalists’ efforts to ban all use of fossil fuels. However, cooking with gas is widely considered safe, efficient and cost effective.
And that’s a problem. Its reputation is too good, too clean, too cost effective, too safe. So therefore something must be done to sully natural gas’s reputation. What to do?
How about “research” or “studies” whose “scientific findings” will at least muddy and raise questions on gas’s pristine reputation, if that reputation can’t be destroyed?
So now we have studies aimed at – at a minimum – stating the use of natural gas to fry your kids’ eggs is harmful to their health.
Why is it that the “study” of natural gas as a health hazard comes up now? Could it be the intersection of so called “science” and politics?
Happy birthday 102!
On Sunday, Jan. 29, George Blake celebrates his birthday.
The World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran will be 102.
Happy birthday, Mr. Blake! Thank you for your service to this nation during WWII and to this community over the years.
Congratulations, Vickie
In its January issue, Editor & Publisher magazine, a nationwide newspaper trade journal, recognized Vickie Sue Vigil as a sales superstar.
Sales director of The Mountain Mail and Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., Vickie started as the newspaper’s classified manager in 1977, then moved to display advertising.
For some 20 years Vickie headed up the Salida Business Alliance and received the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and Cornerstone awards.
Known for her can-do, positive – Pollyanna, she will admit – cheery attitude, she is a respected professional by customers and co-workers. Congratulations, Vickie, on a richly deserved award.
— MJB