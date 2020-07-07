Chaffee County Public Health’s reporting over the past weekend of four new coronavirus cases in the county comes as no surprise.
The increase in number of visitors all but guarantees the county will see an increase in number of local residents infected with the virus.
According to Emily Anderson, CCPH nurse, “COVID-19 cases are spiking around the country, especially in neighboring states,” which she said could lead to a “possible” sharp increase in cases.Ms. Anderson could just as easily use “probable” or “likely” in referring to the increases.
Some visitors to the county have symptoms or develop symptoms when they are here. In their Monday report, county public health officials referred to an individual here with his family who sought treatment for the virus. He and family members were sent back to their home.
Others coming to the county are asymptomatic, that is, they have or are carrying the virus but are not showing symptoms – fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, headache, etc.
But in their contacts with others, these virus carriers could unknowingly be infecting those they meet, including lodging and store clerks, wait staff, raft guides and employees of other businesses.
It is these employees in the visitor industry who now make up the front lines of the virus battleground, in the county and elsewhere.
Among those at highest risk are wait staff, those working at restaurants, bars or breweries waiting on customers. These staff members wear masks at all times, which provides a degree of protection to customers they serve.
When customers walk into a restaurant, they are required to wear masks until they are seated, at properly-spaced tables. These requirements provide a degree of protection for patrons.
But once they are seated, customers take off their masks to order food and drinks, to ask questions of staff. Staff then bring food and drinks to customers who, again, are not wearing masks and often engaging in conversations. And there’s no way for staff members to maintain social distance when bringing food and beverages to tables.
The combination leaves these wait staff individuals exposed to anyone who might be infected with the virus, regardless of whether they are coughing, sneezing or simply carrying on a conversation.
It’s for these reasons that wait staff, clerks and guides and a host of others working in the county visitor industry now represent the new front lines of the coronavirus. These staffers are virtually defenseless, without the face shields, glasses, protective clothing and other gear typically worn by medical or emergency responders.
Of the four new cases in the county – not counting the infected visitor – one was a 53-year-old male, one was a pediatric case and two were males in their mid-20s.
Health officials don’t say where individuals work or how they may have come down with the virus. Of the two 20-something local males infected, though, what are the chances they contracted the disease at work in some version of the visitor trade?
And what are the chances that one of the males who came down with the virus subsequently infected a child where they live?
This is pure speculation. It may or may not be what happened in the just-reported cases but it is, unfortunately, all too plausible. And it will almost certainly be the scenario playing out in future virus cases in the county.
How do we protect these new frontline workers? Require that they wear full protective gear? Or require guests and customers to wear masks at all times when conversing with staff?
Or are these staffers going to be – knowingly in most cases – the virus’ “collateral damage” of the county’s summer visitor business?
— MJB