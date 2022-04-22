I wish I had a shaggy dog
I wish I wish I wish.
With a shaggy tail, a waggy tail
Swish swish swish.
He’ll need a collar and a bowl
and of course he’ll need a name.
We could run and jump and hide
and play all sorts of games.
I’d brush him and I’d scrub him
and I’d feed him every day.
I’d be sure all my work was done
before I took him out to play.
Please, Daddy, he won’t be no trouble
’cause I’ll watch him all the time.
And he won’t need a special bed
’cause he can sleep in mine.
I wish you’d buy him for me, Daddy,
I wish I wish I wish
With a shaggy tail, a waggly tail
Swish swish swish.
Dennis L. Fischer,
Nathrop