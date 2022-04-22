I wish I had a shaggy dog

I wish I wish I wish.

With a shaggy tail, a waggy tail

Swish swish swish.

He’ll need a collar and a bowl

and of course he’ll need a name.

We could run and jump and hide

and play all sorts of games.

I’d brush him and I’d scrub him

and I’d feed him every day.

I’d be sure all my work was done

before I took him out to play.

Please, Daddy, he won’t be no trouble

’cause I’ll watch him all the time.

And he won’t need a special bed

’cause he can sleep in mine.

I wish you’d buy him for me, Daddy,

I wish I wish I wish

With a shaggy tail, a waggly tail

Swish swish swish.

Dennis L. Fischer,

Nathrop