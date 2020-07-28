It’s hard to believe August is less than a week away. Recent rainy afternoons and early evenings have me thinking about fall, my favorite time of year, and also has us wanting something a little more substantial than a sandwich or salad at night.
We are still not wanting to heat up the house and still prefer to eat lighter this time of year. Soups are the perfect compromise. They don’t take a lot of preparation or cooking time and are a great way to use leftovers or veggies near the end of their ideal shelf life.
Thai chicken coconut soup
One of my favorites is Thai chicken coconut soup. It takes about five minutes to prep and 20-25 minutes to simmer.
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast or thigh meat. A combination of the two is really tasty.
4 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh, grated ginger
1-2 teaspoons cumin
1½ cups broccoli florets
1 large bell pepper (any color) cut into thin strips
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley or cilantro
1 14 ounce can of unsweetened coconut milk
Cut chicken into bite-sized strips. In a dutch oven mix the chicken, broth, lime juice, ginger and cumin together.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer covered for 10 minutes. Stir in the broccoli, sweet pepper, jalapeno pepper and parsley or cilantro.
Simmer, covered, 10-15 minutes until the veggies are tender. Stir in the coconut milk and heat through. Do not allow the mixture to come to a boil.
Fennel-potato soup
This is one of my all-time favorite soups. You can use a rotisserie chicken to save time and you can also purchase croutons at the store, but the homemade ones are so worth the time and effort.
Soup ingredients:
2 medium fennel bulbs, about 2 pounds. Look for leaves that are not wilted.
6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 2 pounds)
4 cups chicken broth
1/3 cup butter (no oleo)
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon caraway seeds
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups buttermilk (reduced fat is OK to use)
2½ cups chopped, cooked chicken
Crouton ingredients:
4 slices of dark rye bread
¼ cup butter
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Wash fennel. Snip ¼ cup of the leafy tops and set aside. Cut off and discard the upper stalks of the fennel. Remove any wilted outer layer and slice off the bottom of the bulb. Halve, core and chop up the remaining fennel. You should have about four cups.
In a dutch oven combine fennel, potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Drain reserving the broth. Mash half of the potato and fennel mixture with a potato masher.
In the same dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour, caraway seeds and pepper. When mixed add the butter milk. Cook, stirring constantly until the mixtures is slightly thickened and bubbling. Stir in the mashed potato mixture, the unmashed potatoes and fennel, the reserved broth, the snipped fennel tops and the chicken. Cook until heated through. Add additional chicken broth to get the desired consistency if needed.
While the soup finishes, cut the rye bread into ³/4-inch squares and set aside. Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Remove from heat and add garlic powder. Add cubed bread and stir until coated. Line a shallow baking pan with aluminum foil and place the bread on it in a single layer. Bake at 300 degrees for 10 minutes, then stir and bake an additional 5 minutes until dry and crisp.
Ladle soup into a bowl and float the croutons on top.
Chicken and wild rice soup
2 14-ounce cans of chicken broth
1 cup sliced carrot
½ cup sliced celery
1/3 cup uncooked wild rice
1/3 cup sliced leek
½ teaspoon dried thyme
salt and black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup half-and-half or whole milk
1½ cups cooked chicken, chopped
2 tablespoons dry sherry
In a large saucepan combine broth, carrot, celery, uncooked rice, leek, thyme and salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 50 minutes or until the rice is tender.
When the soup is almost done, melt the butter in a small sauce pan and stir in the flour.
Stir in the half-and half or milk and cook until thick and bubbly.
Slowly add the half-and-half mixture to the soup, stirring constantly. Stir in the chicken and sherry and heat through. If desired, garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.